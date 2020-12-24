image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces “at risk” of Covid-19

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces &#8220;at risk&#8221; of Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath
Despite a record high in Covid-19 cases, the Thai government has declared no national lockdown. Provinces are now classified on a colour-scale depending on the level of risk for Covid-19.

The vast majority of cases are concentrated in Samut Sakhon around a seafood market in Mahachai, a major fishing hub in Thailand. In earlier reports, health officials said 90% of the cases are asymptomatic. More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon, largely affecting a migrant community in the area.

Red (high risk for Covid-19): Samut Sakhon

Orange (medium risk for Covid-19): Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom

Yellow (low risk for Covid-19): Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong

Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections are classified as green.

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of December 24, according to Worldometers.

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Mister Stretch

    Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    It’s not easy being green…but nice.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Jitendra Bahubali

    Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    greeen Provinces means there is either no testing or very low testing. If they test the entire population of Thailand the cases will be 0.2% of total tests.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thursday, December 24, 2020

By

PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will host a special meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today, to debate potential additional disease prevention measures. Having seemingly gone months without a case of community transmission, Thailand finds itself in the grip of a sudden Covid-19 outbreak, linked to illegal migrants.

Officials are currently insisting there is no talk of a nationwide lockdown, although a number of provinces have imposed their own versions. Provincial officials in Samut Sakhon, centre of the outbreak, have declared the province a “quarantine area” until January 3. All sports stadia, parks, schools and other educational institutions are shut. Restaurants can only offer a takeaway service, while grocery shops must remain closed between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring provinces of Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan have both gone into lockdown until January 4, closing all public spaces and cancelling New Year celebrations and other events. The northern province of Chiang Mai has imposed a lockdown on the 3 sub-districts of Tha Ton, Malika, and Mae Ai.

Today’s meeting of the CCSA will debate the introduction of tougher restrictions, aimed at combatting any further spread of the Covid-19 virus. There has been no indication of what these measures might look like but, in response to social media rumours and speculation, officials insist a national lockdown is not on the agenda.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Officials say no evidence of hoarding, price hikes, among face mask retailers

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thursday, December 24, 2020

By

Officials say no evidence of hoarding, price hikes, among face mask retailers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

As demand for face masks spikes amid a new Covid-19 outbreak in the Kingdom, the Commerce Ministry has conducted checks on pharmacies and other retailers to ensure pricing is fair and there is no hoarding of supplies.

Permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit says officials carried out spot-checks on 573 retailers yesterday and found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Masks are being sold for 2.50 baht each, or between 50 and 125 baht for a pack of 50, depending on the quality and brand.

While there is nothing to indicate that face masks are being hoarded, Boonyarit says some retailers are running low on stock, due to the increased demand. He insists there is no reason to panic-buy or stockpile, pointing out that the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon still has sufficient supplies to meet demand.

Thailand has 30 factories producing face masks, capable of churning out around 5 million a day. It’s understood the Internal Trade Department has asked manufacturers to step up production as a precaution.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai government urged to offer amnesty to illegal migrants and their employers

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thursday, December 24, 2020

By

Thai government urged to offer amnesty to illegal migrants and their employers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AP

The Thai government is being urged to grant amnesty to undocumented migrant workers in the Kingdom and to extend the reprieve to their employers. The call has been picked up by a number of Thai media outlets, as well as Thai citizens concerned about the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Those calling for the amnesty say it would stop workers fleeing quarantine detention because they fear arrest and would prevent bosses abandoning illegal workers by the side of the road. At least one employer in the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon is believed to have dumped 24 workers by the roadside. It’s understood some bosses fear being arrested for using illegal workers, while others are panicked by the threat of Covid-19. To date, most of the cases in the latest outbreak have been detected in migrant workers.

It’s hoped an amnesty would grant workers the time to gain legal status and a work permit, without fear of prosecution, while helping bosses to register their staff through the correct legal channels. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to discuss the proposal when it meets today, although it’s thought any amnesty would require approval by the Thai Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the CCSA has addressed a backlash against migrant workers from some panicked quarters, pointing out the vital contribution they make to Thai industry. CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin has called on Thais to view the workers as their “brothers and sisters”.

Migrant workers are also being offered free Covid-19 tests, as the government hopes to persuade as many as possible to get tested for the virus.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

