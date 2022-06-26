Bangkok Chinatown fire kills 1, terrified shoppers run for their lives

A fire in Bangkok’s Chinatown has killed a person today. The blaze broke out in the historic Sampeng market in Samphanthawong district, located beside the Chao Phraya River. Details on the victim’s identity haven’t been released yet.

Terrified shoppers ran for their lives as the blaze gutted 4-5 houses, before firefighters arrived on the scene to put out the flames. Some rescue volunteers choked on smoke, and were rushed to Klang Hospital. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was reportedly on his way to inspect the scene.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a transformer exploding at a 3 storey shophouse, according to Thai media outlet JS 100 Radio. It is believed the flames then spread to cars parked in front of it.

The market has a rich history, as Chinese immigrants settled there in 1782, the year Bangkok became Thailand’s capital.

This news comes after a fire gutted about 30 houses in the city’s Pathumwan district last week. Locals whose homes were burned to the ground were housed at a temporary shelter near a community centre, and received relief services. The National Housing Authority has offered the victims free accommodation for 1 month. Four of the locals suffered from smoke inhalation, and traffic in the area was closed to help a bedridden patient reach King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

SOURCE: Sanook | JS 100 Radio