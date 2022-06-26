Bangkok
Bangkok Chinatown fire kills 1, terrified shoppers run for their lives
A fire in Bangkok’s Chinatown has killed a person today. The blaze broke out in the historic Sampeng market in Samphanthawong district, located beside the Chao Phraya River. Details on the victim’s identity haven’t been released yet.
Terrified shoppers ran for their lives as the blaze gutted 4-5 houses, before firefighters arrived on the scene to put out the flames. Some rescue volunteers choked on smoke, and were rushed to Klang Hospital. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was reportedly on his way to inspect the scene.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a transformer exploding at a 3 storey shophouse, according to Thai media outlet JS 100 Radio. It is believed the flames then spread to cars parked in front of it.
The market has a rich history, as Chinese immigrants settled there in 1782, the year Bangkok became Thailand’s capital.
This news comes after a fire gutted about 30 houses in the city’s Pathumwan district last week. Locals whose homes were burned to the ground were housed at a temporary shelter near a community centre, and received relief services. The National Housing Authority has offered the victims free accommodation for 1 month. Four of the locals suffered from smoke inhalation, and traffic in the area was closed to help a bedridden patient reach King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.
SOURCE: Sanook | JS 100 Radio
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok Chinatown fire kills 1, terrified shoppers run for their lives
Filipino transgender woman takes the crown at Pattaya pageant
Embracing No Mask Requirement In Thailand | Weekend Update
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
Chon Buri cactus thieves on the loose, plants reportedly worth 80,000 baht
South Thailand’s Muslim leaders reject weed, liquor, and same-sex partnerships
Back to the future – the resistance to taking off masks in Thailand | OPINION
Bangkok’s new governor posts video of his maskless jog
Sewage nightmare continues for Pattaya village after years
Thai PM bans cannabis and hemp use on military premises
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Largest instant noodle convenience store
Thai singer eats protected lizard, faces backlash
Storm rips apart villages in Northeast Thailand
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach vendors are putting up a fight over new rules
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
Why your flights are getting more expensive, not cheaper
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
July 1 – Thailand more open than ever
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
New passenger terminal and driverless trains at Suvarnabhumi will be ready next year
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Air Canada launches first direct North America – Thailand flight in 10 years
Foreigner stabbed in Pattaya refuses hospital treatment
Come fly with me in Thailand, with a face mask – OPINION
Thailand’s former PM Thaksin compares marijuana to opium
Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand
Bangkok man steals gold valued at 2 million baht after his crypto stash tanked
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
- Business3 days ago
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
- Crime24 hours ago
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
- Business4 days ago
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand
- Cannabis2 days ago
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
- Thailand4 days ago
Expect more wind and rain in most of Thailand