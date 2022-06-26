Cannabis for the confused, stoned or curious in Thailand I Lawyers, Guns and Money

https://youtu.be/GdLz6_ayFgA

Speaking to lawyer Dr. Paul Crozier from Silk Legal in Bangkok. Thailand’s new laws regarding the decriminalisation and legalising of cannabis and marijuana products is not clear, despite some people believing it is. The Thai government has not enacted laws and guidelines about the use of cannabis or marijuana, medicinally or recreationally. Dr. Paul Crozier discusses some of the confusion with Tim Newton. (As of June 24, 2022, there is still no legislation tabled in the Thai parliament in relation to the country’s new laws regarding cannabis and marijuana cultivation or consumption).

