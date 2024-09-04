Bangkok’s flood defences on high alert: River embankment boost

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced that the Chao Phraya River embankment is ready to handle the first surge of northern floodwaters, with an additional capacity of 1.75 metres. Officials are ordering drainage in canals and warning 17 communities outside the embankment to prepare for potential flooding tomorrow.

Chadchart, alongside Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon and the Drainage and Sewerage Department, inspected the Chao Phraya River embankment from Wat Soi Thong in Bang Sue district to Thewet Pier in Phra Nakhon district.

The 58 year old Bangkok chief explained that the area near Wat Soi Thong in Bang Sue district borders Nonthaburi province. Yesterday, September 3, the water level rose by 25 centimetres, reaching a height of 1.75 metres above mean sea level, up from 1.50 metres the day before. The embankment stands at 3.5 metres high, sufficient to handle more water, but caution remains crucial.

The governor and his team then boarded a boat to assess the readiness of the embankment along the Chao Phraya River from Wat Soi Thong Pier to Thewet Pier. Chadchart noted that the water level is still significantly below the embankment. Sandbags have been added to areas with gaps to strengthen the barrier.

Chadchart also highlighted that the northern section of Bangkok’s embankment is higher than the southern part because it is more affected by northern floodwaters. The embankment in the north is approximately 3.5 metres high, gradually decreasing to about 2.8 metres in Bang Na.

At Thewet Pier, which lies outside the embankment, there is a high risk of flooding. Bangkok has 17 communities outside the embankment, including Wat Devaraj Kunchon Worawihan Community in Dusit District, which will inevitably be impacted by rising waters.

Embankment readiness

Chadchart made known that every point of the embankment was inspected to ensure no gaps.

“Even a small breach can cause significant problems. While the situation is not yet critical, vigilance is necessary due to the potential for heavy rainfall influenced by a low-pressure trough over Bangkok. Thus, we have ordered the drainage of canals in preparation for both northern floodwaters and rain.”

The Flood Prevention Control Centre in Bangkok reported moderate to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall recorded was 87.5 millimetres in the Phra Khanong district, followed by 78.5 millimetres in the Thung Khru district and 73.5 millimetres in the Bang Na district. Phra Khanong Pumping Station in Khlong Toei district recorded 68.5 millimetres, while Khlong Prawet-Wat Khachonsiri in Suan Luang district registered 63 millimetres.

Water levels at eastern floodgates today are as follows: Khlong Song (South Line) Floodgate at 7am recorded a level of 1.07 metres above mean sea level, below the critical level of 1.80 metres. Saen Saep (Min Buri) Floodgate at 7am recorded -0.02 metres, below the critical level of 0.90 metres. Lat Krabang Floodgate at 7am recorded -0.20 metres, below the critical level of 0.60 metres.

The highest water levels in the Chao Phraya River yesterday were recorded at Bang Na Pumping Station at 8pm and Pak Khlong Talat Floodgate at 9pm, both at 1.70 metres above mean sea level. Bang Khen Mai Pumping Station recorded 1.78 metres at 9pm. Today, the highest water level at the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters was 0.67 metres at 6.11am and 1.05 metres at 8.30pm, reported KhaoSod.

Today’s water flow rate in the Chao Phraya River includes 1,551 cubic metres per second at Nakhon Sawan, 1,449 cubic metres per second at Chao Phraya Dam, and an average of 1,378 cubic metres per second at Bang Sai Royal Folk Arts and Crafts Centre.