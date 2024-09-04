Man arrested for shooting inherited gun, causing panic in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man has been arrested in Bangkok for firing a gun into the sky, causing panic among residents. He claimed he was merely testing the firearm, which was an inherited keepsake from his father, to see if it was still functional.

Police Colonel Anan Worasart, head of Bang Khen Police Station, ordered the arrest of 38 year old Marut by a team led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kosolpiya Seema and Police Captain Pornchai Wongprasertkan. The team apprehended Marut at his residence in Phahonyothin Soi 50, Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok. The seized items included a .38 calibre revolver, 13 rounds of ammunition, and three spent shell casings.

An unidentified man fired three shots into the air near an old cinema in the Saphan Mai area at around 4.30am yesterday, September 3, alarming residents. Fearing for their safety, the community reported the incident to the police.

Subsequent CCTV footage identified Marut as the one who fired the gun. Police proceeded to his home and searched, finding the .38 calibre firearm and ammunition hidden in his bedroom, which were then confiscated as evidence.

Marut confessed during questioning that he had indeed fired the gun into the air. He stated that he wanted to test the gun, which was a long-kept memento from his father.

He was curious to see if it still worked after all these years. The firearm, he explained, had been part of his father’s collection and had not been used for a considerable period.

Legal action

The police charged Marut with possessing an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public area without a valid reason. He was subsequently taken to Bang Khen Police Station for further legal proceedings.

“I fired the gun to check if it was still usable. It’s an old keepsake from my father, and I hadn’t used it in a long time.”

The incident has raised concerns among the residents about the safety and legality of possessing firearms, especially those inherited or kept as memorabilia. The panic triggered by Marut’s actions demonstrates the potential dangers and the community’s sensitivity to such incidents.

Police have reiterated the importance of responsible firearm ownership and urged anyone possessing a gun, licensed or otherwise, to adhere strictly to the laws governing their use. They stressed that firing a gun in a populated area, regardless of the intent, could lead to severe consequences, both legally and in terms of public safety, reported KhaoSod.