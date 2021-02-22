Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today | The Thaiger

Bangkok bars and other nightlife venues may soon reopen. An announcement by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on the easing of disease control restrictions is expected today, according to Thai media.

The Ministry of Public Health has proposed reclassifying Bangkok as well as the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, from “red” to “orange” zones. As an “orange controlled area,” bars and nightlife venues are likely to reopen and restaurants are likely to serve alcohol again.

Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of coronavirus infections, is expected to remain a “dark red zone” under maximum and strict control. 19 other provinces are likely to be reclassified as “green zones.”

The Emergency Decree, which was put in place last year and extended numerous times to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, is set to expire next Monday and will likely be extended again. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the decree is still needed to help contain the outbreak in Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.