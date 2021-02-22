2 senior officers investigated over alleged drug trafficking involvement | The Thaiger

Crime
2 senior officers investigated over alleged drug trafficking involvement
The chief of Thailand’s national police, Suwat Jangyodsuk, has called an investigation into allegations that 2 senior officers were involved in a 2019 drug smuggling operation. The claims were made during last week’s censure debate, when opposition politicians alleged that a police colonel and a lieutenant general played a role in the trafficking of 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine discovered in the northern province of Tak in October 2019.
Manu Mekmok, deputy national police chief and head of the National Command Centre for Combating Drugs has been put in charge of the probe. He will work alongside the chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Montri Yimyaem, with both officials expected to report on their findings by the end of this week, according to a source mentioned in a Bangkok Post report.
The report goes on to say that police spokesman Yingyos Thepchamnong has addressed the allegations made during last week’s censure debate, saying it was difficult to prove the involvement of police officers in drug smuggling, but investigators would do their best to establish what happened.
Meanwhile, the administrator behind a Facebook page called Sanap Sanun Patibatkan Tamruat (“We support police operations”) has been hit with a defamation suit by the commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, Torsak Sukwimol. Torsak has assigned Ekkasit To-adithep from the CIB to file the charge, which claims the Facebook page posted a photograph of Torsak, accompanied by misleading information in relation to his alleged role in the 2019 drug smuggling case. It’s understood Torsak has already been investigated in relation to the case and cleared of any misconduct.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
A Thailand celebrity was sentenced to jail for charges relating to his birthday party last month that became a notorious Covid-19 cluster. The South Bangkok District Court sentenced Techin Ploypetch, known as DJ Matoom, to 2 months in jail with a fine of 20,000 baht for violating the Emergency Decree which banned social gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The DJ pled guilty and the court cut his sentence in half to a month in jail and a 10,000 baht fine. The court also suspended his sentence for a year.
DJ Matoom held his 31st birthday party at a rooftop bar at Bangkok’s Banyan Tree Hotel on January 8 where people were drinking alcohol and not abiding by disease control practices like wearing face masks and social distancing. During this time, bars in Bangkok were closed and restaurants were prohibited from serving alcohol in an effort to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of Covid-19. The celebrity tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after his party.
Doctors reviewed the DJ Matoom’s travel history and say they believe he caught the virus at a New Years party in Chiang Mai, another Covid-19 cluster. Doctors say they believe a man who attended both the News Years party in Chiang Mai and the celebrity’s party in Bangkok spread the virus at both events.
30 people who tested positive for Covid-19 attended the New Years party in Chiang Mai, and 9 of them also went to the celebrity’s birthday party. People who attended the birthday party will also face criminal charges, according to police.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
Crime
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Police on Koh Samui broke up the “Hippie Festival Samui” at a restaurant on Lamai Beach and arrested 4 French musicians, who were performing at the event, for allegedly working without a work permit. The manager of the restaurant, 48 year old Kannika Thongreuang, was arrested for selling alcohol during hours when alcohol sales are prohibited.
Around 100 Thai and foreign customers at the event, according to Thai media. Bo Phut police checked passports and took 2 bottles of beer as well as a some bills as “evidence” of the alcohol sales. The musicians – a drummer, saxophone player, bass player and guitar player – were all taken to the Bo Phut police station. Thai Visa says police had received complaints about an “illegal party.”
Just last month, on neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan, police broke up a party at the ThreeSixtyBar and arrested 111 people, including 89 foreigners, for allegedly breaking a number of laws relating to Thailand’s Emergency Decree put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui are part of a trio of popular islands off the Surat Thani coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Crime
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
Thailand is still tracking down Red Bull heir in order to press charges for the fatal hit and run case that catapulted the issue of preferential treatment for the nation’s high-society citizens.
The Office of the Attorney-General says it is still looking for Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, with the hopes of capturing him before the statute of limitations expires. An OAG spokesman recently said that if Boss returns to the country by September 3 of next year, it could charge him with using cocaine. That charge, which has been one of the only ones to stick, would carry a 13 year sentence and a fine of up to 260,000 baht.
As for other charges, such as reckless driving causing death, the OAG has more time before the statue of limitations expires. The reckless driving charge expires on September 3, 2027 and carries a 10 year jail sentence and a 20,000 baht fine.
But after allegations of corruption and mishandling of the case have come to light, it seems the search for Boss is moving very slowly. It has been 8 years since he fled the country, after postponing court hearings 5 times. A Thai court only issued an arrest warrant in August of last year, prompting Interpol to issue a Red Notice just last October.
Rumours and sightings have since placed Boss in Dubai, but nothing has been substantiated. Boss is accused of a drug and speed-fuelled, deadly hit and run accident in Bangkok, which killed a police officer back in 2012. The case has been widely criticised by Thai people who say he is receiving preferential treatment due to being part of the Red Bull family, which is listed as one of the richest families in Thailand.
Since the accident, many charges against Boss have been thrown out after the courts found inconsistencies in policework surrounding the crime scene and investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
