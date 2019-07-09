48 illegal Pakistanis rounded up in Bangkok raid | The Thaiger

Bangkok
48 illegal Pakistanis rounded up in Bangkok raid
PHOTO: The Nation
Children are among 48 Pakistani nationals rounded up by Bangkok Immigration police this week at an apartment in the Bang Na district. Most had overstayed their visas while several didn’t have any travel documents at all.
The raid in Soi Baring netted 26 passport holders and 14 with no documents plus another eight people who carried cards indicating they had registered to apply for refugee status with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). Of the 48 migrants, 24 had overstayed their visa, three had illegally entered the country and the remaining 21 were “accompanying persons” according to the police.
Immigration Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung told the media some of the overstayers had entered Thailand as early as 2013. Police believe the eight holders of UNHCR cards were not successful in obtaining refugee status.
The Immigration Police Bureau will now contact the Social Development and Human Security Ministry as well as refugee-advocate organisations to help screen the 48 Pakistanis, check for signs of human trafficking and ensure they are placed in a safe environment.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Original article by Daniel Lorenzzo | Magazine Hong Kong
A study by navigation company TomTom conducted tests on metropolitan congestion. It’s used data from Bangkok, Mexico City, Jakarta and three Chinese cities – Chongqing, Beijing and Chengdu. The study points out that wherever there is an economic hub, congestion follows and frustration among commuters along with it.
40% of people in the surveys say their daily commute is the worst part of their day. Could the world’s most congested cities ease commuter woes with flexible working?
On public transport, travellers often experience crowded conditions, stress, discomfort, disruption, delay, feelings of time being ‘wasted’ and to top it off, their wallets are hit. But the scale of the congestion problems means it can’t be solved without businesses intervening and changing the working hours and flexibility of employee contracts.
Many companies in cities with high urban densities are already adopting hybrid models that incorporate flexible working. This can leverage a positive impact on their workforce and company expenditure, since capital and operational expenditure costs in the flexible working model are covered by providers.
Research has shown that that switching to flexible working, working closer to home or cutting out the commute entirely, could reduce levels of carbon dioxide emissions by 214 million tonnes per year, by 2030. Furthermore, if the growth in flexible working continues to increase at its current speed, people around the world would save over 3.53 billion hours commuting every year by 2030.
In line with the UN’s ‘12 Years to Act on Climate Change’ campaign, actively reducing the number of commuters pouring into the world’s biggest cities may be one of the best ways that we can take action and start to roll back the clock on climate change. The benefit to businesses, is that it will be future proofed as the working world continues to modernise and more of us develop careers that work for us, through a combination of flexible working methods.
Would your company look at adopting flexible work hours to allow you to arrive earlier or leave later to ease the peak loads on Bangkok’s public transport and roads?
The post ‘Tackling Commuter Congestion’ appeared first on Magazine Hong Kong.
Bangkok
BTS asked to pay 100 billion construction costs in exchange for 30 year concession extension
Manit Techa-apichoke, president of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration-owned Krungthep Thanakhom, says the state firm was empowered by Article 44 of the interim charter to conduct negotiations with the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) over the 100 billion baht debt transfer and concession extension. Manit says the negotiation should be completed in about two months.
The Nation reports that the BMA will negotiate with the BTS to shoulder the cost of construction of two extended BTS Skytrain routes worth 100 billion baht in exchange for the extension of its license to 30 years.
If the BTS agrees to shoulder the cost of construction of the two extended routes, plus accrued interest worth 100 billion baht, the BMA will grant a new 30 year concession for the main routes and all extended routes. The debt covers the construction cost of the northern route of Morchit-Saphan Mai-Khukot extension and the Bearing-Samut Prakan extension.
If negotiations are successful, the concession for the main routes from Mor Chit to On Nut and the National Stadium to Taksin Bridge, which will end in 2029, will be extended to 2059, Manit said.
And the contract for hiring the BTS to operate two extended routes from On Nut to Bearing and from Taksin Bridge to Bang Wa, which will expire in 2042, will also be extended to 2059, Manit said. The BMA has paid for the construction cost of these two routes and hired the BTS to operate the extended routes.
The concession for operating the Bearing-Samut Prakan extension and Morchit-Saphan Mai-Khukot extension will also run to 2059, he added.
Find out more about Bangkok’s BTS system HERE.
Manit said the BTS would be asked to shoulder the cost of construction of the Morchit-Saphan Mai-Khukot route and Bearing-Samut Prakan route, which have been built by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA). The MRTA has built the elevated railways for the two routes and will require the BMA to pay for the construction cost while the BMA will in turn ask the BTS to shoulder the cost.
Yesterday (Monday), Manit and Surachet Laopoolsuk, deputy governor of MRTA, witnessed the test-run of a BTS Skytrain for one station on the extended Morchit-Saphan Mai-Khukot route. The test-run ended at the Lat Phrao Intersection station.
Surachet said the MRTA has finished the construction of the elevated railway and that Krungthep Thanakhom and BTS started installing the electric and train controls system in March.
Surachet said the Skytrain service to the Lat Prao Intersection service would be available from August 11 in a free test-run period and it will be extended to the Kasetsat University Intersection in December.
“The entire route service to Khukot will be operational in late 2020”.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok’s MRT to start passenger free ‘test drive’ on Blue Line extension this month
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority is poised to open the MRT Blue Line Thaphra extension for passenger test runs later this month.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) commenced internal test runs on the MRT Blue Line’s Hua Lamphong – Bangkae extension on July 1. The early phase of the test is intended to ensure the preparedness of officials to cope with situations which may arise with train operations, to test the stability of the signalling and train control systems, and to set an appropriate train speed for safety.
Once the new tracks and trains have passed the initial testing stage, the MRTA is expected to allow passengers to travel between Hua Lamphong and Thaphra station free of charge as part of the test run in late July.
More stations will incrementally be opened for free introductory trips, before the scheduled launching of the service in September this year.
During the trial, trains will run back and forth only on the new extension tracks, requiring passengers to change to another train at Hua Lamphong to travel to other stations on the current Blue Line Network. The extension will be linked to the original section, allowing for through operations, once signalling tests on the extension are completed.
The opening of these extensions will make the Dark Blue Line the first circular line in Bangkok. This will make Bangkok a more connected city, opening new opportunities for development.
At present, the MRT Dark Blue Line is the second most popular mass transit line in Bangkok with 19 trains carrying 350,000 passengers every weekday.
ORIGINAL SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
The Thaiger Newsletter
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
48 illegal Pakistanis rounded up in Bangkok raid
Green sea turtle found dead in a fish trap off Krabi national park
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
NCPO chief terminates around 100 orders today
TAT Governor predicts 10% revenue rise in 2020
Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit
Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road
American Airlines inks deal with Cathay Dragonair for more destinations in SE Asia
Thai Mekong People’s Network takes on China over Mekong River management
Property developer confidence takes a dive in second quarter 2019
Opposition parties to keep heat on campaign for amendments to Thai Constitution
WeWork Labs join hands with local industry to innovate Thailand’s food industry
BTS asked to pay 100 billion construction costs in exchange for 30 year concession extension
Four down, one to go – Phuket’s traffic underpass network nearly complete
Future Forward legal team submits ‘share-gate’ evidence
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Food Scene4 days ago
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai
- Crime3 days ago
Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex
- Thailand1 day ago
Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building