ASEAN agrees on common ground for world’s largest trade bloc, RCEP | The Thaiger

ASEAN agrees on common ground for world’s largest trade bloc, RCEP
ASEAN members reached common ground on the mega economic trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during their meeting in Bangkok yesterday. RCEP will cover nearly half of the global economy.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam – and the six Asia-Pacific states with which ASEAN has existing free trade agreements Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.
The next step is to negotiate the remaining 13 chapters of the trade deal together as a bloc at the upcoming senior economic officials’ meeting to be held in Melbourne, Australia between June 25 and July 3.
The mega-trade deal, which has been stuck in negotiations for the past seven years, has a total of 20 chapters, seven of which have now been completed.
In 2018, trade between the RCEP countries represented up to a third of global trade. Thailand’s trade value with the RCEP countries was worth some US$70 billion in 2018. Thailand’s exports to the RCEP countries currently accounts for nearly 60% of its total exports.
Thailand, as this year’s ASEAN chair, has set a bold target of completing the negotiations for this mega-trade pact by the end of 2019.
Negotiating with the remaining six members as a 10 country bloc will allow ASEAN to facilitate more progress in the negotiations process when the 16 RCEP countries meet.
Vietnam’s PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, speaking to The Nation said, “In the context of increasing trade tensions and protectionism, promoting RCEP negotiations bear an important meaning as it strengthens rule-based multilateral economic connectivity and free trade throughout the Asia Pacific region.
The Vietnamese prime minister revealed that the 28th round of RCEP negotiations will be hosted by Vietnam in October, which will be the last round of negotiations this year ahead of the third RCEP Summit in Bangkok, which will be held in November.
“Vietnam hopes that for the spirit of broadening cooperation, ensuring equality and mutual interests, all sides will reach an agreement to finalise the RCEP negotiations as promised.”
The current challenge is that India and China, members of the trade bloc, have no free trade agreement to build upon, and have been holding up completion of some chapters to gain leverage in negotiations on other chapters. Hence, the remaining 13 chapters will be concluded together as they are interlinked with one another, according to a source familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight – ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok
The 34th ASEAN Summit got down to the main agenda today Saturday as leaders from various ASEAN countries arrived in Bangkok for the regional talk-fest.
This morning leaders who were in attendance at the Athenee Hotel were Malaysian PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President of The Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, Laos PM Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian PM Hun Sen.
The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting took place this morning from 9.30am to 10.30am, and the Special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was also on from 9am to 1pm.
The region’s leaders are meeting this afternoon during the main event of the 34th ASEAN Summit and will be followed tonight by a gala dinner for the ASEAN leaders and ASEAN secretary-general.
Tomorrow’s key events include the opening ceremony of the 34th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN Summit Retreat. Finally, a press conference will be held with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tomorrow afternoon.
Expect the parade-of-silly-shirts to be on tomorrow as the regional leaders dress up in a quasi local ethnic-themed apparel.
SOURCE: The Nation
From previous years…
ASEAN’s main conferences on today in Bangkok
The 34th ASEAN Summit started yesterday with various break-out meetings before the main leaders’ meeting takes place today and tomorrow. Wireless Road (Witthaya Road) is closed Saturday and Sunday as part of the weekend’s security arrangements.
Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech at the opening of the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network Meeting, one of the important events of ASEAN, focusing on strengthening the economy and enhancing the role of women in order to achieve equality in the region.
Many countries in ASEAN have gradually succeeded in achieving this change and ensure the contribution of women gets more attention at every level. It is necessary to focus on sustainable development for the benefit of the next generation. Thailand, as the Chair of ASEAN in 2019, has resolved to address all issues including accessing markets through digital channels; supporting access to financial services and enhancing skills for small and medium enterprises and small-scale entrepreneurs, along with women entrepreneurs and fellow workers in a sustainable manner.
At The Athenee Hotel in Wireless Road, Bangkok, representatives of member states attended a meeting of the Permanent Representative Committee of ASEAN yesterday ahead of the 34th ASEAN Summit this weekend.
Meeting rooms have been allocated for conferences of ASEAN leaders in attendance, foreign and economic ministers of the bloc, and representatives of business councils, Chambers of Commerce and the industrial sector. The main conferences will be held today.
A Media Centre set up at the Grand Centre Point Hotel, Bangkok, accommodates members of the regional news media.
A bit of ASEAN history…
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
At the Laem Thaen, Bang Saen Beach, five statesmen from five neighboring lands huddled together, hammering out the final text of a short and simple document containing just five articles which marked a new beginning for their countries in the region.
They sat down together to make history on August 8, 1967, in the main hall of the Department of Foreign Affairs building, Bangkok. Their speech and messages went far beyond, for they represented their countries and the dreams and aspirations of the five hundred million people who called them homes.
“We cannot survive for long as independent but isolated people unless we think and act together and unless we prove by deeds that we belong to a family of Southeast Asian nations,” Tun Abdul Razak, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia.
34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok – preview
South-east Asian leaders will assemble for the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok this weekend to discuss a range of hot topics. Bangkok’s busy Wireless Road will be closed during the Summit. The event is being held at The Athenée Hotel.
Intersections on Wireless, Phloen Chit and Sarasin roads will be closed over the weekend to facilitate the movements and security of summit delegates.
The summit will be held under the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”. Amongst expected outcomes, policy statements about local marine debris prevention and an “Indo-Pacific Outlook”.
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will chair the summit despite not yet having announced his new Cabinet. Suriya Chindawongse, director general of ASEAN affairs at the Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the leaders of all 10 member-nations would attend.
Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who has served in the military-backed government since August 2015, will assist Prayut on both the substance and protocols of the gathering. He has hinted about finishing his post after the summit.
A decade ago the ASEAN Summit was held in Pattaya when anti-government red-shirt protesters stormed into the meeting venue forcing a hasty evacuation.
“Hundreds of anti-government protesters have gathered in Pattaya as the ASEAN summit opens. The supporters of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, deposed in a 2006 coup, say they will blockade a hotel where heads of state are to meet. The move follows three days of huge protests in the Thai capital, Bangkok, calling on PM Abhisit Vejjajiva to call new polls. Mr Abhisit declared Friday a public holiday to help cope with the protests.” – Pattaya 2009
Myanmar’s State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi will also attend the event on invitation from the Thai PM, and is expected to face a barrage of criticism from member states over her mishandling of the Rohingya crisis.
The regional bloc, of which Myanmar is a member, has already worked out tentative plans for the repatriation of the Rohingya who fled violence at home and took refuge across the border in Bangladesh. So far there has been little signs of moment from the 750,000 Rohingya refugees living in make-shift accommodation. Despite encouragement and promises of safe passage, most refugees have questioned the Myanmar government, and military’s (Tatmadaw), intentions and sincerity.
ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi led an assessment team on a visit to Rakhine late last year, resulting in a report circulating among ASEAN members.
On its Indo-Pacific strategy, ASEAN will issue its “Outlook” paper by the end of the summit, taking into account competing efforts by both China and the US to expand their influence in the region. ASEAN was striving to secure shared benefit for all stakeholders amid the shifting geopolitics straddling both the Pacific and Indian oceans.
On the economic front, ASEAN seeks to conclude negotiations over the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), the world’s largest economic bloc, under Thailand’s chairmanship by the end of this year. But an economics official said the prospects for doing so are not promising.
“The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a proposed free trade agreement between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the six Asia-Pacific states with which ASEAN has existing free trade agreements.”
Established in 2013, the RCEP has representation from 16 economies – all 10 ASEAN members plus Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Japan and South Korea. They have formalised 20 chapters of a pact aimed at liberalising trade and services but have found agreement on only seven at this stage.
SOURCE: The Nation
