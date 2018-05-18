A meeting was held yesterday (May 17), led by the Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen, to discuss a YouTube post.

The meeting follows a ‘youtube’ channel user, ‘donprozento’, posting a video on March 10. The video shows tourists taking photos of an aircraft landing. The aircraft was landing on the runway 09.

The meeting was to address measures to prevent potential danger to tourists taking photos near the area as well as any problems that could be caused by a drone.

Mr Petch said “We strictly check on the safety as that is our main concern. CCTV cameras have been installed near the area as well as three metre fences and warning signs. Security staff member are patrolling the area every hour.”

“The law will be strictly enforced for any offence of the rules. Both Thai and foreign tourists must not take pictures in this restricted area. This is to prevent any harm to both tourists on the beach and aircraft landing on the sea approach to the airport.”

