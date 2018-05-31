A 76 year old man has been snared by a cable while riding his motorcycle on a Chumphon road and then stabbed to death. His gold necklace and amulet worth 300,000 baht were stolen. This happened yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Ban Nai Hood police say Somporn Chubanna was found dead on the Ban Khuan Hin Mui-Huay Sai Khao road in Chumphon’s Lang Suan district at 5:30am.

He died dressed in his motorcyclist taxi uniform on the roadside beside his motorcycle. He was stabbed on his body and face about 12 times and had a 2cm-deep cut from the cable in his neck.

A wire was found tied to a power pole and a tree blocking the road and there was evidence of fighting on the roadside. Police found his wallet contained 50,000 baht and he was still wearing a small gold ring but his necklace and amulet had been taken.

His wife, Suthin Chubanna, reportedly told police that her husband was a gardener and taxi motorcyclist until he deposited over 1 million baht in savings.

She said people called him the “handsome country millionaire” because he liked to wear a large gold necklace and always carry at least 50,000 baht in cash. She said women liked him and he reportedly had several lovers.

Police say there might have been at least two robbers. One of them might have watched his house and notified the other about when to tighten the wire.

- The Thaiger & The Nation