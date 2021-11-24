60 more Burmese nationals arrested for illegal crossing of Thai border

A total of 60 Burmese nationals in three groups were detained yesterday after they reportedly crossed the Thailand border illegally through Muang and Sangkhla Buri districts, according to the police.

In the morning, nine men and four women from Myanmar’s Dawei, Magway, Yangon, and Bago provinces, were arrested near Moo 15 village in tambon Ban Kao, who claimed to pay 17,000 baht to 25,000 baht each to brokers for getting them jobs in Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Prakan.

In the evening, another group of 16 males and 15 females, was apprehended by the same patrol near Moo 2 village in Tambon Ban Kao. The violators were from Dawei, Rakhine, Mawlamyine, and Bago regions in Myanmar and paid 20,000 baht apiece to brokers for work in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.

A military-police patrol in Sangkhla Buri district also arrested 10 males and six females in a jungle near Moo 2 village in tambon Nong Lu who had each paid 18,000 baht to job agents in Samut Sakhon to find work.

All of them were arrested and turned over to the police for legal proceedings, which could lead to deportation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post