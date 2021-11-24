New Zealand sets to reopen to tourists from April 30, 2022

International travellers who have been fully vaccinated will be able to enter New Zealand starting April 30, 2022, with the reopening to be phased in over time, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, after two years of border shut down since March 2020.

Fully vaccinated residents and Australians with a residence visa can travel to New Zealand starting January 16, while foreigners with a residence visa from other countries can travel starting February 13.

During this staged approach to reconnecting New Zealand with the world, Hipkins promised to “carefully manage the risk” and reduce any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the national health system.

Travellers will no longer be obliged to remain in state quarantine facilities, but other procedures will be implemented, such as a negative pre-departure test, certificate of vaccination, and a Covid-19 test upon arrival, he said.

SOURCE: The Straits Times