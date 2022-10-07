Connect with us

Weather

Floods in NE Thailand claimed the lives of 3 people

Published

 on 

Typhoon Noru hit the Sisaket province

Floods in northeast Thailand reportedly killed three villagers in the northeast province of Sisaket since Wednesday, October 5. The floods reportedly also injured another two people in Sisaket. 

Seven districts of Sisaket have been impacted by floods, The Pattaya News reported. These include: the main city district, Huai Thap Than, Yang Chum Noi, Wang Hin, Phu Sing, Nam Klieng, and Uthumphon Phisai districts, some 1,301 households. About 2,152 people from 528 households were evacuated to 23 temporary shelters.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, 17 provinces are still heavily impacted by floods from the monsoon season and Storm Noru. These provinces are: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Phetchabun, Phichit, Tak, Nakhon Sawan, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Lop Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Prachin Buri. 

The department said that 776 villages near the Chao Phraya River Basin in five provinces were facing rising water levels. These provinces are Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Pathum Thani, Sing Buri, and Chainat. The department has worked with government organisations and other agencies to speed up the drainage in flooded areas, and help victims. 

Floods continue to wreak havoc across Thailand. This week, Chiang Mai residents woke up to a flooded city district after the Ping River overflowed

Residents were using sandbags to stop water from getting into their shops and houses. Small vehicles couldn’t pass through several roads. This included Loi Kroh Road, which was under about 30 centimetres of water. 

The Thaiger sends its condolences to the families of those killed in floods and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Law15 mins ago

Pakistan’s transgenders dragged back into Dark Ages
Thailand51 mins ago

Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
Sponsored3 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Philippines1 hour ago

‘Strange and unusual’ punishment for Filipino lottery winners
Guides1 hour ago

5 posh places for a relaxing afternoon tea in Bangkok
Weather2 hours ago

Floods in NE Thailand claimed the lives of 3 people
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Colleagues reveal daycare killer prone to mood swings
Hot News2 hours ago

US sanctions Myanmar junta-linked businessman over buying Russian-made arms
Thailand2 hours ago

King, Queen and PM Prayut to visit mass shooting victims in northeast Thailand
Guides2 hours ago

What are the common international school curriculums in Thailand? What should you choose?
Hot News2 hours ago

US forces take down three senior ISIS figures in Syria
Bangkok3 hours ago

LIV golfers trundle pointlessly into Bangkok’s ‘billionaire’s paradise’
Hot News3 hours ago

Suitcase in Japan held different kind of explosives as bomb squad finds sex toys
Crime3 hours ago

The world mourns mass shooting at northeast Thailand daycare centre
Hot News3 hours ago

World’s oldest dog Pebbles dies at age 22
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending