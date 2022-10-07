Floods in NE Thailand claimed the lives of 3 people

Floods in northeast Thailand reportedly killed three villagers in the northeast province of Sisaket since Wednesday, October 5. The floods reportedly also injured another two people in Sisaket.

Seven districts of Sisaket have been impacted by floods, The Pattaya News reported. These include: the main city district, Huai Thap Than, Yang Chum Noi, Wang Hin, Phu Sing, Nam Klieng, and Uthumphon Phisai districts, some 1,301 households. About 2,152 people from 528 households were evacuated to 23 temporary shelters.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, 17 provinces are still heavily impacted by floods from the monsoon season and Storm Noru. These provinces are: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Phetchabun, Phichit, Tak, Nakhon Sawan, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Lop Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Prachin Buri.

The department said that 776 villages near the Chao Phraya River Basin in five provinces were facing rising water levels. These provinces are Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Pathum Thani, Sing Buri, and Chainat. The department has worked with government organisations and other agencies to speed up the drainage in flooded areas, and help victims.

Floods continue to wreak havoc across Thailand. This week, Chiang Mai residents woke up to a flooded city district after the Ping River overflowed.

Residents were using sandbags to stop water from getting into their shops and houses. Small vehicles couldn’t pass through several roads. This included Loi Kroh Road, which was under about 30 centimetres of water.

The Thaiger sends its condolences to the families of those killed in floods and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.