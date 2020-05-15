Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast | The Thaiger

Weather
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast
Typhoon Vongfong (aka. ‘Ambo’ in the Philippines) has made landfall, forcing tens of thousands of people to quickly evacuate whilst in the middle of lockdown amid their local Covid-19 outbreak. The typhoon struck the Phillipines east coast islands around Samar at around noon yesterday. Around 200,000 people living in the coastal areas near Samar have been affected.
Vongfong packed winds of at least 185 kph -around the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane.
The coronavirus lockdown complicated the evacuation although similar evacuations for tropical storms is not unfamiliar for Philippines residents at this time of the year. More than 50 million people are currently living under strict lockdown rules imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte. In order to combat its spread, evacuation centers in the central Philippines will only be filled to half capacity, according to Reuters. Evacuees will be expected to wear face masks.
Vongfong is the first named tropical storm for the 2020 West Pacific storm season. The Philippines currently has 11,876 cases of the disease, according to worldometers.com.
The small, but intense, typhoon is tracking north up the eastern islands and will turn northwest and weaken as it again moves out to sea late on Saturday. Heavy rain is expected to continue over parts of the Philippines, including the vast Visayas and Bicol regions and northern Luzon island.
Due to the Philippines’ location in the tropical Pacific, the archipelago is hit by around 8 to 10 storms in an average year.
The only difference between a ‘hurricane’ and a ‘typhoon’ is the location where the storm occurs. In the North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific, the term hurricane is used. In the Northwest Pacific and West Pacific, it is called a ‘typhoon’. In the southern hemisphere the same weather systems rotate in the opposite direction and are called ‘cyclones’.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Weather
Typhoon Vongfong closes in on the Philippines, hits coast later today
The Philippines is bracing for the arrival of Typhoon Vongfong. During Tuesday and Wednesday, Vongfong strengthened from a modest tropical storm with winds of 95 kph to the equivalent of a major typhoon. Maximum sustained winds are now up to 195 kph and the typhoon continues to strengthen as it approaches the Philippines’ coast.
The only difference between a ‘hurricane’ and a ‘typhoon’ is the location where the storm occurs. In the North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific, the term hurricane is used. In the Northwest Pacific and West Pacific, it is called a ‘typhoon’. In the southern hemisphere the same weather systems rotate in the opposite direction and are called ‘cyclones’.
This is the first named storm of the annual typhoon season in the West Pacific region.
It was just another tropical depression until Tuesday, and now Typhoon Vongfong will hammer the Philippines’ eastern islands and coastlines with the equivalent of a category 3 or 4 storm.
Weather models had difficulty forecasting the intensity of Vongfong, in part because of the small size of the weather system. So its intensity will be high but the major damage confined to a smaller footprint. The strong typhoon strength winds are only expected to extend about 25 kilometres from the centre.
While the damaging winds will only occur right in the immediate track of the typhoon, heavy rains will have a more widespread impact across eastern sections of the Philippines.
Rainfall of 100 to 250 mm will impact vast areas of the Visayas and Bicol Regions through northern Luzon. Vongfong will pass just offshore of Samar province today before making its first landfall in the Bicol region, north of Legazpi tonight or early Friday, Philippines time. After hitting the Bicol region, the storm will continue into northeastern Luzon on Friday evening whilst retaining most of its strength.
The Philippines are located in a prime breeding ground of the tropical west Pacific. In an average year the area is hit by eight to nine storms.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
‘Vongfong’ heads northwest along Philippines coast
The first potential typhoon for this year’s typhoon and storm season in the western Pacific now has a name. It’s been called ‘Vongfong’ and is is quickly becoming a threat to the Philippines. While the peak of the western Pacific typhoon season is late summer, there are frequent storms in the winter or early spring due to the warm waters of the Pacific.
Meteorologists say that this is the eighth-latest start to the typhoon season since 1950. The last time we had a later start was 2016 when the first named storm of the season didn’t arrive until the first week of July.
At the moment tropical storm Vongfong is located just east of the central Philippines and is slowly drifting northward. The storm is forecast to slowly turn to the west and begin to approach central Philippines land.
Vongfong is believed to steadily strengthen as it tracks northwest and closer to the Philippines’ coast.
While the tropical storm is expected to build in strength to become a typhoon, it is predicted that the impacts from the winds will be more localised around the landfall location. Heavy rains from the slow-moving system are expected to be more widespread.
With the Philippines located in the prime breeding grounds for storms in the tropical Pacific, they are familiar wth tropical systems and the annual typhoon season. In an average year they are impacted by eight to nine storms bu late-starting storm seasons tend to be slightly quieter, according to local meteorologists.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Philippines
Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes with Duterte
The Philippines’ leading television and radio broadcaster, ABS-CBN, has been ordered to shut down by the country’s parliament, where the majority of members are loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte.
Critical coverage of President Duterte’s controversial war on drugs angered the Philippine leader, but his gripe with ABS-CBN goes back to the 2016 presidential election when he accused the network of refusing to run his campaign’s political ads.
Thai PBS World reports that the broadcaster, on air for 66 years, has a workforce of nearly 11,000 people across a nationwide network of radio and television stations.
Photo: Maria TAN / AFP
The country’s National Telecommunications Commission has now ordered the cessation of operations, a move which has been criticised by opposition lawmakers who say only Congress can make decisions on whether or not to renew a franchise. They add that the channel is vital to providing the public with up-to-date information on the Covid-19 virus. To date, there have been over 10,000 confirmed cases in the Philippines, with 658 deaths.
For its part, ABS-CBN is urging lawmakers in Congress to do what is right for the Filipino people and renew the franchise.
“We trust that the government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognising ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times.”
In the interim, it says it has been told it can continue broadcasting while Congress considers the matter, a statement disputed by NTC Deputy Commissioner, Edgardo Cabarios, who says the order to shut down is effective immediately, adding that the broadcaster can lodge an appeal in court.
ABS-CBN is not the first news organisation to be on the receiving end of presidential wrath. Maria Ressa, a correspondent for CNN International, and now running the Manila-based online news service Rappler, is facing close to a dozen court cases.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast
Phuket Airport to reopen Saturday morning with limited flights and extra paperwork
University in Korat plants more than 3,000 cannabis plants
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 14
Architecture students propose redesign and makeover of Bangkok prison
Alleged Burmese poachers arrested with carcasses of protected species
Leading virologist warns against enabling second wave of Covid-19
4 alleged gang members arrested, more than a million speed pills seized
Tenants bailing out of pricey Bangkok offices amid pandemic
Suicide deaths during pandemic could exceed virus-related deaths
WHO spokesman: Covid-19 may never be wiped out
PM orders ministries to study staggered work hours to reduce traffic congestion
Covid-19 update: 1 new case, no new deaths (May 14)
72 year old taxi driver disappears with millions
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
7-Eleven, Family Mart cash in on the pandemic
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
8 new Covid-19 case, total now 3,000, no new deaths (Friday)
Some taxis equipped with ‘barriers’ to protect against coronavirus transmission
Pattaya’s beaches are still a ‘no go’ area this month
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
- Business4 days ago
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
- Thailand2 days ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Bangkok4 days ago
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket’s tourist-driven economy faces crisis – Phuket Chamber of Commerce
- Thailand2 days ago
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy