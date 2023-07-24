Unyielding monsoon rains trigger flood and landslide alerts in 44 Thailand provinces

Picture courtesy of vecstock, Freepik.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), an unbroken spread of rainfall is affecting 44 provinces across Thailand, with a heavy downfall of 80% covering areas including Bangkok. The relentless rain is forecasted to continue into the next 24 hours. The TMD warns of potential dangers with flash floods and landslides being a significant concern, particularly in low-lying areas, and nearby hillside areas.

While the continued rainfall remains concentrated in the regions of lower northern, northeastern, central, and western provinces, including Bangkok, several areas of the east and southern regions are also being impacted. Heavy rains are predicted to fall mainly over the east, prompting locals to prepare for the rising dangers of heavy to intense rain, and accumulating downpours which could lead to sudden flash floods and landslides.

This rainfall is a result of a moderate monsoon trough passing through the lower north-central, east, and lower northeastern regions to the low-pressure area along the coast of southern Vietnam. Coupled with the fairly active southwest monsoon, it tends to cover the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. The waves are expected to churn at 2 to 3 metres high in the upper areas of the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, places where thunderstorms blow, resulting in waves rising above three metres. In the lower portions of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the sea is expected to have waves of 1 to 2 metres, while farther from the shore, waves will rise above 2 metres. Upon this observation, boat operators are warned to navigate with caution and avoid the areas where thunderstorms occur. Small boats are recommended to remain ashore during this period, reported KhaoSod.

This weather forecast for Thailand was predicted for 6am today to 6am tomorrow. Regions including northern, northeastern, central, eastern and western provinces are forecasted to experience thunderstorms, with certain provinces likely to experience heavy rainfall. Seafarers in these areas are urged to proceed with caution and abstain from setting sail during thunderstorms.

Northern region: Thunderstorms with 60% coverage in the area, and heavy rain in some provinces, including Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The minimum temperature ranges from 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranges from 35-37 degrees Celsius. Winds are variable with speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms with 70% coverage in the area, and heavy rain in some provinces, including Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The minimum temperature ranges from 22-25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranges from 33-35 degrees Celsius. Winds are variable with speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Central region: Thunderstorms with 80% coverage in the area, and heavy rain in some provinces, including Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. The minimum temperature ranges from 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranges from 34-36 degrees Celsius. Winds are variable with speeds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms with 80% coverage in the area, and in some places, heavy to very heavy rain in provinces such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The minimum temperature ranges from 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranges from 30-34 degrees Celsius. Winds are southwesterly with speeds of 20-40 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves up to 2-3 meters high in areas with thunderstorms, and more than 3 meters high in some places.

Southern Region (East Coast): There is a thunderstorm with 60% coverage in the area, and in some places, heavy rain in provinces such as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. The minimum temperature ranges from 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranges from 33-35 degrees Celsius.

From Surat Thani province and southward: southwesterly winds with speeds of 20-35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves around 2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves can be higher than 2 meters. From Nakhon Si Thammarat province and southward: southwesterly winds with speeds of 15-35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves up to 1-2 meters high, and further offshore, the waves can be more than 2 meters high.

Southern Region (West Coast): There is a thunderstorm with 60% coverage in the area, and in some places, heavy to very heavy rain in provinces such as Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. The minimum temperature ranges from 23-24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranges from 30-34 degrees Celsius.

From Phang Nga province and northward: southwesterly winds with speeds of 20-40 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves up to 2-3 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves can be higher than 3 meters. From Phuket province southward: southwesterly winds with speeds of 15-35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves up to 1-2 meters high, and further offshore, the waves can be more than 2 meters high.

In particular, Bangkok and its vicinity will see thunderstorms covering 80% of its area with some sites experiencing heavy rain. The temperatures range from a minimum of 26 to 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.