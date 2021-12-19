Weather
Typhoon Rai rips through the Philippines – at least 89 people dead
Super Typhoon Rai has now been responsible for the deaths of at least 89 people in the Philippines as is ripped through the centre of the island archipelago nation. The typhoon, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, almost immediately knocked out communications and power in the areas directly in the path of the west-moving storm, ripped off roofs, flush concrete power poles around like toothpicks and caused massive flooding.
Typhoon Rai (aka Odette) smashed into the Philippines on Thursday evening as the world’s worst super typhoon this year (it’s the 15th storm to hit the country this year) packing wind speeds of 195 kilometres (120 miles per hour).
300,000+ people fled their homes and the region’s beach towns resorts as the storm pushed through the southern and central regions. The storm has now cleared the Philippines and is located just east of central Vietnam off Nha Trang, veering north into the South China Sea, spotting just south of Hianan Island and then dissipating.
GRAPH: Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical & Astronomical Services
On the island of Bohol, off Cebu City, alone, mayors in the towns are reporting at least 63 people have died, pushing the official total up to 89. 10 people are still missing on the island, and 13 were injured.
An aerial survey of damage to parts of Bohol indicate widespread devastation.
The islands of Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, closer to the eastern coastline, also suffered heavy damage as the full impact of the storm made landfall. Tourists are still being evacuated from the islands today.
The Siargao town of General Luna, popular for surfers and holidaymakers, and already gearing up for a big Christmas holiday, has been shredded with with buildings stripped of their roofing and rubbish strewn around the streets.
In the neighbouring island province of Dinagat, the vice governor said yesterday that an estimated 95% of the island was “destroyed”.
“At least six people have been reported killed in the areas already reached by provincial authorities, but many parts of the province were still inaccessible.”
1000’s of military, police, the coast guard and emergency response personnel are being deployed to to help with the immediate search and rescue efforts. Meanwhile, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered officials to direct urgent resources to help those in need.
Typhoon Rai’s wind speeds eased to 150 kilometres per hour (93mph) as it finished its path of destruction and headed west into the South China Sea, but it left a trail of torrential rain that has flooded villages, uprooted trees and blown over thousands of wooden structures that used to be homes.
In 2021, the first tropical depression formed in January and the first tropical cyclone named Dujuan (Auring) developed on February 16. So far this season, there have been 41 tropical depressions, 22 total storms, 9 typhoons and 5 super typhoons (an unofficial category used by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center for ‘extremely strong’ typhoons). A super typhoon is equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane.
Scientists continue to sound warnings that typhoons (cyclones and hurricanes – same thing) are becoming more powerful each year and will continue strengthen more rapidly, and frequently, as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, usually during the typhoon season between June and October. Super Typhoon Rai is both late and the hardest hitting of this year’s typhoons.
The death toll is expected to rise.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera, AFP, CNN, disasterphilanthropy.org
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 Omicron variant infections identified in Phuket
Typhoon Rai rips through the Philippines – at least 89 people dead
5 Free Tools To Find Profitable Condos in Thailand
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
SUNDAY COVID-19: 22 deaths, daily infections below 3,000
Ryanair CEO says anyone who refuses vaccine is an “idiot”
Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
Can Men & Women Have A Platonic Relationship? | The Stinky Food challenge
Transport Co announces month-long 10% discount on fares
Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24
Porn site raided after posting photoshopped image of exec
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Thailand sees tourism dropping due to Omicron worries
TAC explains what happens if a tourist or child gets Covid-19
How To Get A Long Term Visa In Thailand
How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? | Patpong, A Brief History
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock
Omicron variant: 9 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected in Thailand
Phuket taxi charged with death of Swiss tourist in motorbike crash
Bangkok restaurant raided, several foreigners caught without entry stamps
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Thailand4 days ago
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya restaurant raided a fifth time for Covid-19 violations
- Indonesia3 days ago
Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism cities welcome easing of Covid measures ahead of New Year celebrations
- Phuket3 days ago
Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
Recent comments: