Thunderstorm warning issued for 37 provinces including Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Luka Vovk, Unsplash.

Thailand’s The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for the possibility of thunderstorms in 37 provinces, including Bangkok. This is attributed to the low atmospheric pressure engulfing Vietnam’s upper zone, leading to a decline in the rain after today. While rainfall has diminished, volatile weather conditions persist in certain parts of the country.

The inclement conditions over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, both with a weak monsoon trough, cause wave elevations of about 1 metre. Areas experiencing thunderstorms see wave heights reach between 1 and 2 metres. Sailors in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas where thunderstorms are occurring.

As for the weather predictions from 6am today until 6am tomorrow, different regions of Thailand are expected to experience varying conditions, reported KhaoSod.

The North is likely to have thunderstorms in approximately 30% of the area, specifically in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. Temperatures would range between 23 to 27°C at the lowest and 34 to 36°C at the highest with the wind from the Western Southwest blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The Northeast is expected to witness thunderstorms in about 20% of the area, mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperature would fluctuate between 24 to 27°C at the lowest and 36 to 38°C at the highest, with winds from the Western Southwest blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand could experience thunderstorms covering 30% of the region, primarily in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom. The temperature could descend to 24 to 27°C and ascend to 36 to 38°C with a wind speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour from the Western Southwest.

The East is to face thunderstorms over 40% of the territory, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The minimum temperature is expected to be 24 to 28°C while the highest could reach 34 to 37°C. The wind speed is estimated to be 15 to 30 kilometres per hour moving from the Western Southwest. For marine forecasts, waves might reach 1 metre in height but can rise to 1 to 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The East coast of the South is anticipated to have thunderstorms over 20% of the region, particularly in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The temperature will range from 23 to 26°C at the lowest to 34 to 37°C at the highest, with winds from the Western Southwest blowing at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves can reach 1 metre in height but can elevate to 1 to 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The West coast of the South should experience thunderstorms covering about 10% of the region, mainly in the provinces of Trang and Satun. Accordingly, the temperature would vary between 23 to 26°C at the lowest and 33 to 35°C at the highest. The wind from the Western Southwest is expected to blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, causing sea waves to grow to 1 to 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity are likely to experience thunderstorms in roughly 30% of the area. The temperature would differ between 24 to 26°C at the lowest and 34 to 37°C at the highest, with the wind blowing from a Western Southwest direction at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.