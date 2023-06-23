US Coast Guard confirms fatal explosion of OceanGate’s submarine Titan, with search for five passengers ongoing

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The US Coast Guard announced the detonation of the submarine Titan undersea, resulting in five fatalities.

An ongoing search operation is currently underway, aiming for clarity and resolution, but there is no certainty in the recovery of the bodies following this tragic incident.

The lost submarine Titan was part of the OceanGate Expeditions and disappeared alongside its five passengers during a tour to visit the Titanic wreckage. The latest disclosure from David Mearns, a companion of an individual aboard the Titan, indicated that the discovered pieces included parts of the leg and the aft cover.

The miraculous has been denied; pieces of the submarine Titan were found on the seabed. The American Coast Guard has located remnants of the submarine Titan close to the original Titanic search area, reported KhaoSod.

Officer John Morgor of the US Coast Guard stated that out of the five pieces found, they were all part of the ‘submarine Titan’ and they appeared to be a result of an explosion.

The five passengers on the submarine are believed to be deceased. However, the time and cause of the explosion could not be identified. While the search operation will continue, no confirmation has been provided if the bodies will be recovered. The five individuals on board the submarine Titan were Hamish Harding, an English millionaire, businessman and explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani business tycoon and his son, Sulaiman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French explorer, and Stockton Rush, founder and CEO of OceanGate, the owner of the submarine Titan.

Follow us on :













Yesterday, international teams intensified efforts to locate OceanGate‘s missing Titan submarine, which lost contact on June 18 while transporting five tourists to visit the Titanic shipwreck in the North Atlantic.

Amid concerns over dwindling oxygen supplies thought to last only 96 hours, search teams are focusing on distant areas of the Atlantic where underwater sounds have been detected intermittently. To read more click HERE