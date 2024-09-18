Storm Sulik stir: TMD warns of heavy rain brewing trouble across Thailand

Picture courtesy of Nikolas Behrendt, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued another warning for heavy rain expected tomorrow, revealing that a new storm, Sulik, is likely to intensify into a tropical storm. The public is advised to closely monitor the situation.

TMD predicts that over the next 24 hours, Thailand will experience heavy rainfall in some areas. The eastern and southern western regions are expected to face very heavy rain. Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of the dangers posed by severe rain and accumulated precipitation, that could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in mountainous regions, near waterways, and low-lying areas.

Advertisements

The current weather pattern is attributed to a rather strong monsoon trough passing through the northern, central, and northeastern regions, moving into a low-pressure area along the central coast of Vietnam. Additionally, the relatively strong southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, the southern region, the lower central region, the eastern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, further intensifying the weather conditions.

TMD has issued the first announcement warning of a depression entering Thailand with heavy rains forecasted from September 20 to 23. Today, the department warns of torrential rain in 52 provinces, with the risk of sudden flooding.

The Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to experience strong winds and waves, reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres, and even more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves around 2 metres high, with greater heights in thunderstorm areas and offshore.

Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid navigating in thunderstorm regions. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore during this period.

Heavy rain

Advertisements

The depression in the upper South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and will make landfall in central Vietnam between September 20 and 21. This will cause heavy to very heavy rain in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow, September 19, predicts thunderstorms in 60% of the northern region, with heavy rain in some areas, including Chiang Mai, Phayao, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at night, rising to 33 to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. Winds will be variable at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will see thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations such as Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at night and 32 to 34 degrees Celsius during the day. Winds will be variable at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at night and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms will cover 80% of the area, with very heavy rain and strong winds in some parts, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at night and 29 to 34 degrees Celsius during the day. Southwest winds will blow at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 2 to 3 metres high, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (eastern coast) will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain and strong winds in some parts, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at night and 29 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

Thunderstorm areas

From Surat Thani upwards, southwest winds will blow at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 2 to 3 metres high, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, southwest winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 2 metres high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas and offshore.

The southern region (western coast) will have thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with very heavy rain and strong winds in some parts, including Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at night and 27 to 30 degrees Celsius during the day. Southwest winds will blow at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 2 to 3 metres high, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will have thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius at night and 32 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

A TMD meteorologist also mentioned that the new storm, Sulik, currently located in the Philippines, remains a depression. It is expected to move into the South China Sea today and tomorrow, with a tendency to intensify into a tropical storm. If it does, it will be named Sulik, a Micronesian term meaning ancient chieftain.

“The depression will move into the South China Sea today, then approach Hainan Island before landfall in Vietnam on September 21. Its indirect effects will bring continuous heavy rain to the northern and northeastern regions.”

The impact on Thailand will include heavy to very heavy rain, especially in the northeastern region, starting today. The monsoon trough remains over the area, and as Sulik moves closer, the northern and upper northeastern regions will continue to experience strong winds, the meteorologist added.

“In the next one to two days, the monsoon trough will shift, causing heavy rain in the upper central region, including Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Uthai Thani. The lower northern region, such as Phichit, will see increased rainfall from September 21 to 22, or even until September 23 to 24.”

During this period, all regions have a chance of continuous and heavy rain, whether on the windward side of the southwest monsoon in the eastern part of the southern region along the Andaman coast, or in the upper northern and upper northeastern regions. Heavy rain is also expected in the central and eastern regions around September 20 to 21, with a brief reduction in rainfall before increasing again as Sulik moves closer to Vietnam and Thailand.