Thailand braces for 38-degree heatwave with potential thunderstorms

Picture courtesy of lifeforstock, Freepik

Thailand faces a scorching day with temperatures peaking at 38 degrees Celsius and scattered thunderstorms in some areas, the Meteorological Department warns. The latest weather forecast anticipates strong southerly and southeasterly winds affecting the northeastern, lower central, and eastern regions of the country, creating the potential for thunderstorms in these areas.

In the period from February 24 to February 26, a high-pressure system or cool air mass from China is expected to extend over Vietnam and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, upper Thailand will experience hot weather in many areas. The presence of southerly and southeasterly winds covering the lower northern, northeastern, and central regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity, and eastern parts, will lead to thunderstorms, strong gusts, hail in some places, and possible lightning strikes.

In the northern region, the upper parts will see cool to cold weather with morning fog, turning hot with clear skies by midday. The lower northern region will have partly cloudy skies with some morning fog, also becoming hot during the day. Minimum temperatures will range from 13 to 23 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will hit 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. Mountain peaks may experience very cold conditions, with lows of 6 to 15 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern region will experience cool temperatures in the upper areas with some morning fog, heating up during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in about 10% of the region, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin. Minimum temperatures will range from 20 to 26 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will be between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. Again, higher altitudes will be cooler, with minimum temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, reported KhaoSod.

For the central region, hot daytime weather will be accompanied by thunderstorms in about 10% of the area, predominantly in Lopburi and Saraburi. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 35 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The eastern region will also experience hot daytime weather, with thunderstorms expected in 10% of the area, mainly in Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will reach 33 to 38 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves less than 1 metre high, but in stormy areas, waves could be higher than 1 metre.

Hot weather

In the southern region (east coast), hot weather during the day will be accompanied by thunderstorms in about 10% of the area, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. The temperature will vary from a low of 22 to 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 to 38 degrees Celsius. The sea will see waves about 1 metre high, increasing beyond 1 metre in stormy conditions.

Follow us on :













On the southern region’s west coast, areas including Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, and Krabi will experience hot daytime weather with thunderstorms in about 10% of the region. Minimum temperatures will be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will range from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. Sea waves will stay below 1 metre in distance from the shore but can exceed 1 metre during storms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will not be spared from the heat, with hot daytime conditions and the likelihood of thunderstorms in about 10% of the area. The mercury will range from a minimum of 26 to 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, while also being prepared for sudden weather changes.