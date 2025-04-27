Summer storm looms: 56 provinces in Thailand to be hit

The Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for a summer storm expected to hit 56 provinces, including Bangkok. Heavy rain is forecast for 40% of the area, with strong winds and some hail expected today, April 27.

The upper part of Thailand will experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, and potential hail, with occasional lightning strikes. Dust and haze accumulation in the north and northeast is moderate to high, but may stabilise or decrease due to potential rain.

The weather shift is due to a moderate high-pressure system from China affecting Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing southwesterly and southeasterly winds to cover northern and central Thailand.

The southern regions may see heavy rain due to these winds over the Andaman Sea, the south, and the Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching up to two metres during thunderstorms.

The weather forecast from 6am today until 6am tomorrow indicates hot to very hot weather in the north with 40% chance of thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail, particularly in provinces such as Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius (°C) at night to 37 to 41°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres an hour (km/h).

In the northeast, hot weather is expected with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in the provinces of Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C at night to 36 to 39°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

The central region will be generally hot, with extremely hot conditions in some areas. Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with gusty winds, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C at night to 36 to 40°C during the day, with southerly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Scorching heat

The eastern region will experience hot weather with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hail, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Temperatures will range from 24 to 28°C at night to 33 to 38°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves under one metre, reaching over two metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (east coast) will have a 40% chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at night to 32 to 36°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves under one metre, rising to over two metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (west coast) will have a 60% chance of thunderstorms and some heavy rain, particularly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27°C at night to 31 to 34°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves around one metre, rising to over two metres during thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, generally hot weather is expected with a 40% chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and some hail. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C at night to 35 to 38°C during the day, with southerly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.