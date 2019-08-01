Stormy weather approaching the Andaman provinces | The Thaiger

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that a regional tropical depression will affect provinces in the Andaman region including Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Ranong and Satun until August 6.

The local ‘Met’ office says that people living in the affected areas should beware of dangers from heavy rain.

There will be increasingly large waves in the Andaman sea, expected to be up to 2-3 metres high. The office warns that people and boats going to sea should be careful and small boats should not venture offshore. During the announced period, people are recommended to closely follow up with the TMD.

Throughout the forecast period there will be fresh winds along the Andaman Coast from the west, which will make beaches quite unsafe for swimming. Along Phuket’s west coast coastline beachgoers are urged to check the flags posted on the beaches and obey the instructions of lifeguards.

The Thaiger, as always, will post local warnings on our Facebook pages (The Thaiger, The Thaiger Phuket) with details from local radar if large rain bands are approaching.

Phuket’s five day forecast shows the wettest days will likely be Sunday and Monday