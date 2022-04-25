Weather
Planets align with crescent moon for early morning spectacle over Thailand
Stargazers in Thailand will be able to catch an early morning glimpse of celestial delight this week, when Mars, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter align with a crescent moon at dawn over Thailand skies.
The rare synchronisation of the solar system will occur between 4am and sunrise from April 25 – 27, according the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand – or NARIT – which said stargazers will be able to see it with their naked eyes. On Monday, the crescent moon will appear near to Saturn, before drift toward Venus and Jupiter.
At the start of April, Venus, Mars and Saturn have formed a pre-dawn trio on the southeastern horizon, with Saturn appearing to gradually drift toward Mars according to NASA. The planets can currently be seen in a line on the morning horizon, after Jupiter started to rise before dawn by the ides of April.
Meanwhile, the sun is also “shifting” in its solar path. At exactly 12:16 pm on Wednesday, April 27, the sun will appear directly overhead in Thailand.
However, the Meteorological Department this does not guarantee that Wednesday will be the hottest day of the year, due to forecasted cloudy conditions. The department has forecast a high of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in Bangkok, as it predicts cloud cover.
Winds blowing up from the southeast and a low pressure system will bring humidity from the Gulf of Thailand to areas across the country starting Friday. This will result cooler weather, dousing the heat wave that began at the beginning of April.
According to the department, when cooler air hits the hot air and humidity, the weather will cool, causing rainfall in some places and easing the hot weather.
The hottest air temperature ever recorded in Thailand was 44.6 degrees Celsius. It was recorded in Muang district of Mae Hong Son province in northern Thailand on April 28,2016, according to ThaiPBS.
The solar equinox – the time the sun appears directly overhead the equator – happened on Sunday, March 20, marking the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The summer solstice will occur on Tuesday, June 21.
For more information about what’s happening in skywatching this month, check out NASA’s solar system webpage.
Photo via NASA
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket bar staff protest in support of outed party resort, extension of alcohol sales
Freddie Mercury statue erected in South Korea
A car bomb exploded over the weekend | Thailand News Today
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Daughter of former PM calls for ‘landslide win’ in Thailand’s general election
Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Cyber police work with Thai mobile providers to block scam call centres
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
Residents call for action after finding used condoms at Pattaya public park
Planets align with crescent moon for early morning spectacle over Thailand
UPDATE: Policeman who killed eye doctor at Bangkok zebra crossing out on bail
What is Anzac Day? Dawn service for Anzac Day at Hellfire Pass in Thailand
Thailand wants to eradicate malaria ‘for good’
Group of Vietnamese stole over 450,000 baht from Uniqlo
Price of Thai consumer goods might increase due to diesel price hike
Young Thai woman missing for 1 year makes contact with family
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
Thai health officials call for PCR on arrival to be replaced with antigen test
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
- Thailand1 day ago
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
- Phuket12 hours ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
- Thailand3 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions