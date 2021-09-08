Connect with us

Pattaya rocked by heavy rains and floods with more predicted

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Heavy rains in Pattaya caused floods and damages, with more predicted. (via Pattaya News)

Pattaya has been pummelled by heavy rains over the past few days causing local flooding in roads and neighbourhoods around the area. And weather forecast calls for more torrential downpours over the next few days.

Around Pattaya and Bang Lamung, roads flooded last night and locals spent the day cleaning up the messes of the night before. The heavy rains lasted for several hours throughout the night, dumping between 30 and 70 centimetres of water on some roads across Pattaya.

The Pattaya City Highway Police Station and the road in Eastern Pattaya near the railway were affected by flooding, along with North Pattaya, South Pattaya Road, Soi Khao Noi, Soi Nern Plubwan, and Naklua Soi Buakhao. Some of these areas flooded just one week ago as well. One silver lining to the floods though: most of the roads that flooded throughout the night were devoid of traffic due to the Covid-19 curfew restrictions.

Jomtien Second Road was also flooded and by the Grand Jomtien Hotel on Jomtien Beach Road the road was severely damaged sinking about 5 meters and pulling palm trees, coconut trees, and even traffic lights down with it. Repairs have already begun, but future rains coming to Pattaya may put those repairs in peril.

The Thai Meteorological Department is forecasting several days of torrential rains and is warning of possible flash flooding in Pattaya. They are eying a monsoon trough in Central, East, and Northeast Thailand as well as a southwest monsoon coming across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. They are also watching tropical storm Conson moving from the Philippines and expected to reach the Gulf of Tonkin on September 12 or 13.

They predict heavy rains and flash flood warnings not just for Pattaya, but across all over Chon Buri and through Rayong, as well as Trat and Chanthaburi. Rains are expected throughout all of upper Thailand.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News, 2, 3

 

Recent comments:
image
EdwardV
2021-09-09 05:08
The sad thing is the more storm drain projects Pattaya seems to do, the worse the flooding seems to get. Probably time to find a new engineering firm.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

