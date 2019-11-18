Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year
PHOTO: TakeMeTour
A strong high-pressure system is looming over southern China and will also affect the upper Northeast of Thailand by tonight and early tomorrow.
The Thailand Meteorological Department are forecasting another rather drop of 1.3 degrees C with mornings expected to be cool and foggy in the north and north-east. The high-pressure system affect the North and the Central regions by tomorrow (November 19). The TMD are warning transport in the area to watch out for potentially dangerous conditions on roads in mountainous areas with possible low cloud and fog.
The weak northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand will bring less rain to the South. The ‘wet season’ south west monsoon finished in October and the winds have already moved around to the north and north-east in southern areas for the past few weeks.
There will be little or no rain on most of the south now until next May, except for some local thunder showers.
The lack of rain in the south is causing an acute water storage shortage in Phuket, with the island’s catchment’s well below their storage levels as the island gets busier for the annual high season traffic.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperatures lows 19-22 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 9-12 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees C.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree C; wave height 1 metre.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 20 per cent of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 30 per cent of the area; lows 23-26 degrees, highs 33-34 degree C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metre during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding suburbs: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees C.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Authorities find it almost impossible to patrol the thousands of kilometres of highland border in northern Thailand
Soldiers in Chiang Mai, acting on a tip off, have seized about 380,000 methamphetamine pills at a border village, local media report. The drug haul was not big, considering many of the recent seizures amount to millions of methamphetamine tablets in a single shipment.
Acting on information from a border patrol network, three teams of soldiers were sent to Ban Arunothai village yesterday morning (Sunday). At about 5am, one team spotted about 10 men in civilian clothes approaching the village. The soldiers signalled for a search, but the men fled, leaving behind three fertiliser sacks containing about 380,000 meth pills. The soldiers are hunting the suspects in the area.
The northern border with Myanmar is almost impossible to patrol with the region north of the border one of the world’s largest ‘meth labs’ that use the remote area and canopies of dense tropical forest, and corrupt officials, to protect the billion dollar industry.
The general business plan is to move vast amounts of ‘meth’ pills south across the Thai border, for shipment to countries beyond. The cartels figure they will lose 5-10% of their shipments to drug detection whilst the other 90% evades detection and is successfully delivered. There appears to be no shortage of drug ‘mules’ who are attracted to the money on offer for their delivery services
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls
FILE PHOTO
Chiang Mai police confirm they have arrested a 75 year old American pensioner who allegedly groped and sexually assaulted a Thai girl on her way home from school.
The man was already wanted on a warrant issued from September after an incident outside a school in August. The warrant was for the “forceful molestation of a child under the age of 15.” Police allege he’s responsible for many more assaults on children.
According to police, the man would go to a school in the afternoon when children were waiting at the gates for their parents to take them home.
Sanook report that he would grab children’s breasts and rub their private parts. One girl was left terrified as he melted into the crowd and got away. The girl’s parents filed a report and police gathered evidence that led to the warrant for the man’s arrest.
Sanook reports that the man has confessed to the latest offence. Police say he’s committed many such crimes, and when his victims complain he simply calms them down and moves on to the next one.
SOURCE: Sanook.com
Bangkok
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019
Traditional Thai restaurants ‘R-Haan’ and southern-style ‘Sorn’ have each scored two Michelin Stars for 2020, while ‘Le Normandie’, ‘Mezzaluna’, and ‘Sühring’ held onto their two stars. Another 24 restaurants in Thailand received their first Michelin gongs.
The awards were announced at the launch of the 2020 Michelin Guide for Thailand, featuring award winning restaurants in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phang-nga. It’s the third edition of the guide for the country.
Both R-Haan and Sorn received a Michelin Star last year, making their second star only a year later that much more impressive.
Twenty restaurants across the kingdom, which won a star last year, retained their awards, including Bo.lan, Canvas, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Elements, and many others, and 94 bagged the Bib Gourmand award, with 27 new entries including eight in Bangkok, 17 in Chiang Mai and two in Phang-nga.
“The ‘locavore’ movement, or the use of locally sourced ingredients, has become the true star of Thailand’s foodscape,” according to the Michelin Guide’s international director.
“The trend indicates Thailand’s rich diversity and high quality of local produce. In addition, we see the glorious rise of traditional Thai cuisine, as, for the first time globally, two traditional Thai restaurants, both promoted from one star, are on the Michelin Guide’s two star list.”
The 2019 Michelin Guide for Bangkok, Phuket and Phang-Nga is available HERE.
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Another Thai hotel management dispute flares up – The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
Thai Airways says it won’t get into a price-war with other airlines
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island next week, November 23 & 24
Wife chooses winning lottery ticket, husband flees WITH the winning ticket
Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year
All hail the outgoing school director. School principal gets roasted on social media.
More than 30 dolphins spotted off Phang Nga coast – VIDEO
Karon residents receive financial assistance for last month’s floods in Phuket
The ‘flat-earth’ business is going global. Ummm, hang on…
Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai
Thailand and the US sign new defence treaty
Pattaya man wins 12 million baht in lottery
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
More rare and endangered species found in southern Thailand
Cyber police nail Facebook ‘fake job’ hackers
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok1 day ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Bangkok2 days ago
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
- Bangkok1 day ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Bangkok2 days ago
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019
- Crime3 days ago
Police net haul of crystal meth and yaba valued at 360 million baht
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s office rental hot spots