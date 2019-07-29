“No water crisis in the Chao Phraya basin” – Irrigation Department | The Thaiger

North East
“No water crisis in the Chao Phraya basin” – Irrigation Department
PHOTO: Bhumibol Dam in Tak when full, now holding only 4% of capacity
The Royal Irrigation Department is assuring farmers and residents in the central and north-east that there is no risk of Thailand of severe water shortages. This is despite little rain in some areas during the annual wet season and the low levels of the Chao Phraya River basin’s four major dams.
The Department reports that…
• Bhumibol Dam in Tak province had 682 million cubic metres, a mere 4% of capacity
• Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit province contained 391 million cubic metres, again only 4% capacity
• Kwae Noi Dam in Phitsanulok province had 80 million cubic metres or 8%
• Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri province had 35 million cubic metres or 4%
This meant a combined 1.18 billion cubic metres of water was available for use from the four dams.
Despite the alarming figures, an Irrigation Department spokesperson told the public not to panic and assured the country would not suffer a critical water shortage in 40 days as had been rumoured and reported.
“There is still some rainfall and water pouring into the dams on a daily basis. Compared to the situation in 2015 when dams could release only 18 million cubic metres of water a day for consumption, this year’s situation is still better.”
He urged people to save water as a precaution against a crisis that could rise as weather was unpredictable.
Farmers on the Chao Phraya River basin’s upland have been asked to postpone their rice planting until the rainfall becomes steady to prevent damage to crops.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River
PHOTO: The Laotian Times
CK Power, operators of the new Xayaburi Dam in Laos, are denying their dam tests (running from July 15 until tomorrow) are responsible for the low water flows in the Mekong River. The tests were a lead up to full scale production of electricity from October this year, most of which will head to Thailand.
Fingers are being pointed at both the Jinghong Dam in China and Xayaburi Dam in Laos for the low water flow in Thai areas of the Mekong. But the company says it’s the low rainfall which is causing the drought, not their dam tests.
According to Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources, the trials would severely impact the drought-hit provinces in the northeastern region, whose tributaries rely on water from the Mekong River. The office added that Thai water level gauges below the dam found that water levels had dropped by almost 1.8 metres, which is the lowest in 28 years, since the dam began to store water on July 9.
CK Power has invested 135 billion baht into the eight-year construction project, which started in 2012 and is currently 99.4% complete. They say they’ve also invested heavily in ecological research, especially the ‘fish ladder’ technology which monitors the movement and breeding of fish that have moved up and down the Mekong for centuries. But critics are saying that there are no guarantees the fish will use the ladder technology and that long term effects from the dam are not known.
CK Power claim the new dam will produce 7,600 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, most of which will be sent to Tha Li district in Loei province, just over the border in north-east Thailand. It’s the company’s second hydropower investment in Laos – their first was the Nam Ngum 2 Dam. CK Power’s concession lasts until 2050, when the project will be transferred back to the government in Laos.
The selling point to Laos citizens is better living conditions as a result of job and wealth creation as well as the technology and education which the government says will increase engineering skills in the country.
Already 15 villages have been affected by the project, seven requiring resettlement to new areas around the dam. The Xayaburi Dam has forced 2,975 people to move to new homes.
Environment
Builders of Laos dam say they’re not responsible for lack of flow in Mekong River
Both the government of Laos and the builders of the Xayaburi dam are dismissing allegations that damming of the Mekong River, for the trial run of electricity generators, is one of the reasons for the sharp drop of water levels in the downstream stretches of the Mekong River. Water levels in the reservoir, 30 metres above the river, is about 2.75 metres deep.
Builders of the dam, CK Power Company (Thailand), a subsidiary of Ch Karn Chang, made the denials today.
Deputy managing director of CK Power Company, Anuparb Wonglakorn, says that the company raised the water level in the reservoir for technical purposes once in October last year.
He offered as the excuse that the influence of El Nino this year was largely to blame for the lowest amount of water flowing into the Mekong River in a century. He also criticised the Jinghong dam, in China’s southern Yunnan province, for releasing less water downstream, causing hardship for Lao people and Thais downstream, who rely on water from the Mekong, not only for consumption but for fishing and navigation.
Anuparb suggested that the Mekong River Commission, made up of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, should invite Myanmar and China for talks about sustainable water management in the Mekong River.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Chiang Mai
More rain on the way for the north and north-east
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning that on July 29 and 30 a monsoonal trough will lie across Myanmar, Laos and upper Vietnam, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf.
In other words, more rain on the way.
They forecast that this will lead to more rain in the North and the North-east, while the Central, the East and the South will continue to experience isolated thundershowers during the same period.
While rain is forecast to continue through September, the amount is likely to be lower than normal, according to the TMD weather predictions.
“Meanwhile, tropical storms will threaten the North and North-eastern regions.”
Forecast for Change Mai
Forecast for Bangkok
Forecast for Phuket
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
“The Great Hack” makes you think twice about how you use social media
“No water crisis in the Chao Phraya basin” – Irrigation Department
Spanish tourist falls to his death at a waterfall trail on Koh Samui
Bangkok – that sinking feeling
Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today
Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Super Poll report card on the first days of the new Thai Parliament
Thai Airways needs restructuring to survive
Lights, camera, blog. TAT reaches out to online millennials.
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River
Durian drives southern economy with new Chinese 700 million baht factory
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Expats24 hours ago
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
- Business23 hours ago
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
- Thailand4 days ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
- Bangkok2 days ago
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok
- Opinion2 days ago
Thai visitors leaking to Vietnam – a personal view
- Crime2 days ago
Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Power bank explodes in backpack at Chiang Mai Airport – VIDEO