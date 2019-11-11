A restart for resumption of Thai-EU trade talks scheduled | The Thaiger

Economy
A restart for resumption of Thai-EU trade talks scheduled
Free trade talks between the EU and Thailand are about to start again after years in the wilderness following the 2014 military coup, and years of protracted negotiations before stretching back to 2005.
The Thai Commerce Ministry is now preparing to resume free-trade talks with the European Union.
Auramon said many parties support the resumption of trade talks, but concerns were expressed over the possible influx into Thailand of products such as wine and liquor on a zero% tariff. Currently there is a 60% tariff on wine imports into Thailand. Some parties believe access to cheaper wine and liquor would have an adverse impact on public health.
The European Free Trade Association, which represents Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, has yet to be consulted as to whether it wishes to resume talks with Thailand. Independent talks with Turkey are also scheduled.
Seven European states established the EFTA in 1960 to promote free trade and economic integration, but Britain, Austria, Denmark and Portugal subsequently opted to join the parallel but competing European Union.
Economy
Thailand’s ‘economic condition index’ expected to decline in Q3
Thailand’s household economic condition index is likely to drop further due to the ongoing global economic slowdown. Another drop would make it the third this year, measured in quarters. The slowdown is impacting the domestic economy and employment, according to the Kasikorn Thai research centre.
Thai PBS reports that the latest ECI report indicates that a survey of economic conditions in October showed signs of increased layoffs, compared to the last survey in July, particularly in the manufacturing and services sector.
“The ECI for the last quarter of this year remains fragile and susceptible to further decline, despite the Government’s efforts to implement stimulus packages.”
Meanwhile, about 60% of retail business operators (life-style products and consumer products) in Bangkok and surrounding provinces report poor sales this year, compared to last year’s performance, and 65% were not sure if or when their businesses will recover, according to the Kasikorn Thai research centre report.
“Uncertainty in the retail sector reflects its concern over future economic conditions and the purchasing power of consumers.”
Amidst stagnant consumer purchasing power and continuing pressure on retail businesses, the Kasikorn Thai research centre predicted retail business next year might grow between 2.7%-3%, compared to this year’s 3.1%.
Economy
Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far
The Thai government’s campaign to stimulate domestic tourism – the Chim Shop Chai campaign – has generated over 10 billion baht so far.
The Nation reports that transactions carried out through the g-Wallet app have generated 225 million baht in the Yala province alone. The southern province now ranks 10th highest for spending during the campaign.
Users had to register they participation in the campaign online to receive an e-wallet of discounts and cash rebates when they travelled outside their province.
A government minister says the campaign has generated sales growth of at least 30% for businesses and up to 100% in some areas. He adds that the campaign has been proven boost for some smaller enterprises, putting more cash into circulation and stimulating the local economies.
13 million people signed up to participate in the scheme so far, with the campaign also helping to get more Thai people using cashless payment systems to prepare the country for the digital economy as a whole.
It also encourages families to travel and holiday within Thailand, spreading more wealth to local businesses. The campaign’s impact is expected to become more pronounced towards the end of the year, during the peak tourism period.
The Deputy Director General of the Comptroller General’s Department, Wirawan Payanoi, says users should continue to top up their g-Wallet balance after using the app for purchases in order to receive the 15% cashback promised by the government as a reward for spending 30,000 baht, or 20% cashback for spending over 30,000 – 50,000 baht. Cashback amounts are limited to 4,500 baht and 4,00 baht per person respectively and are only available until December 31.
Wirawan adds that organisations such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank are expected to introduce additional tourism stimulus campaigns for the remainder of 2019.
Economy
Thai baht dips after rate cut
The baht continued losses yesterday after the Thai central bank cut interest rates. Other Asian currencies dipped as markets assess the latest details of the US-China tariff talks.
The Bank of Thailand cut rates for the second time this year, with the benchmark one day repurchase rate now at a record low, as the bank tries to manage inflation and rein in the strong baht.
The bank is also relaxing foreign exchange rules, allowing exporters to keep more profits abroad.
Read more about that HERE.
The baht fell up to 0.63% after the announcement, its lowest level against the US dollar in weeks. The baht has emerged as Asia’s strongest and most stable currency this year.
Dutch megabank ING spokesperson said said that… “Asia’s most hawkish central bank finally conceded that the economy needed lower interest rates to stimulate domestic spending and rein in the rapid pace of appreciation that’s been dampening prospects of any near-term recovery.”
ING says the baht is likely to stretch its bull run at least until the year’s end.
A strong baht has hurt Thai exports and dented the rise and rise of Thai tourism, two crucial contributors to the economy.
“With one more policy meeting to go before the year end, and given the BoT’s reluctance to ease earlier this year, we expect no more rate cuts this year,” ING speculated.
In other economic news, China is insisting the US remove tariffs imposed in September as a part of the “phase one” trade deal, expected to be signed this month at an undisclosed location.
The Philippine peso fell .32% after data showed the nation’s trade deficit widened in September.
Markets however, expect a rebound in its third quarter GDP growth, according to a Reuters poll.
The Indonesian rupiah dipped .32%, to hold slightly below 14,000 rupiah to the dollar.
Against this trend, the Chinese yuan climbed about .14% after the People’s Bank of China set its midpoint at a three-month high. The yuan was also trading below its crucial level of 7 yuan to the dollar, showing strong gains in the perceived progress of US-Sino trade negotiations.
