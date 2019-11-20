Mekong nations face severe water shortages | The Thaiger

Cambodia
Mekong nations face severe water shortages
Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam should expect severe to extreme drought until at least January 2020, threatening agricultural production, experts warn. Their main water source, the Mekong River, is at its lowest level in over half a century.
Drought has already caused the Mekong to drop to its lowest level in at least 60 years, with exceptionally low flow in the lower Mekong basin since June, according to the Mekong River Commission.
The commission, established 24 years ago, works directly with the governments of the four countries to jointly manage shared water resources and sustainable development of the Mekong River. The commission says that of the four, Thailand (northern) and Cambodia will be the hardest hit, compared to Laos and Vietnam.
“The drought is being caused by inadequate rainfall during this year’s wet season and late arrival and early departure of the monsoon rains.”
“An El Niño event has created abnormally high temperatures and high evaporation.”
The Commission noted that during the third and fourth weeks of November, the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin is expected to be impacted and the drought condition is forecast to worsen through December and early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain.
During a normal year, monsoon rains start in late May and ends in October, but this year they began almost two weeks late and stopped about three weeks earlier than usual.
“This year’s prolonged dry weather could affect crop production. Shortage of drinking water could also become an issue if the drought persists.”
Drought is expected to worsen from December to early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain. Many parts of Thailand are also preparing for water shortages, including the southern holiday island of Phuket, where the catchments have received much lower than usual rainfall over the wet season.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Still clearing the krathongs – post Loy Krathong
PHOTO: Krathongs being cleared out of a lake at Saphan Hin in Phuket – Newshawk Phuket
The clean up is still underway in many parts of Thailand following Monday’s Loy Krathong. ‘Favourite’ waterways are still being cleared of the pre-loved Krathong floats. The good news, authorities say there was a lot more natural products used in this years’ krathongs following a wide campaign to encourage Thais to stop using polystyrene and steel pins in their floating, floral masterpieces.
In Chiang Mai, krathongs are still being collected from the Ping River, four days after the end of the festival. In parts of Chiang Mai the festival ran until the end of Tuesday.
The Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality says volunteers were helping municipal staff remove the left-over krathongs from the river. Krathongs made of recyclable materials were also being separated for use as fertiliser and garden mulch. It’s expected the cleanup will be completed today.
Chiang Mai authorities estimate some 40 tonnes of floated krathongs will be collected this year. But they note that this is a drop from the 70 tonnes collected a few years ago. They believe this is probably because of the ‘One family, one krathong’ promotion the government ran in the weeks before the annual festival.
Meanwhile, over the border, nearly 5 million people flocked to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh during the three-day Water Festival holiday, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The Khmer Times reports that the vast majority were Cambodians sprinkled with 31,446 foreigners.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bangkok Post
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
A Cambodian court has sentenced an US citizen to 2 years 6 months jail on charges of sexual abuse of three underage girls.
Ying Srang, a spokesman for the Siem Reap Provincial Court, says Rugh James Cline was convicted on Thursday over ‘indecent acts against minors under 15 years of age’. The court proceedings state he paid three underage girls for sex during visits in February and May 2019. The court also ordered Cline, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, to pay 15 million riels (US$3,750) in compensation to each of the girls.
An NGO investigating suspected foreign pedophiles in Cambodia, ‘Action Pour Les Enfants’, says the victims told police that he paid them a total of $120. The group, known by the acronym APLE, identified Cline as a lawyer.
The Cambodian penalty for purchase of child prostitution is seven to 15 years’ imprisonment when the child is under 15 years old.
APLE’s executive director, Seila Samleang, says… “I welcome the verdict, however the crime of purchase of child prostitution should have been charged as the offender took advantage of the victims, coercing them with money,”
“This would’ve represented a longer jail sentence.”
She urges Cambodian authorities to deport foreign sex offenders after they complete their prison terms because they could pose a risk to other local children.
SOURCE: Associated Press
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Thundershowers will bring rain to northern, lower-central and eastern Thailand, including the capital and its suburbs over the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department. The south will also see isolated heavy rains.
The department is warning that a category 2 depression over the South China Sea has become a tropical storm, named Matmo (below). At 4am on October 30, it was 300 kilometres east of Vietnam. It is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam today, then move through Cambodia, weakening, before bringing rains to lower northeast, lower central, eastern and upper southern Thailand. Flash flooding and heavy rains can be expected.
The forecast for the October 31 is as follows…
Northern region: Partly cloudy with thundershowers, lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 31-37, with temperatures likely to drop to 11-15 degrees on hilltops
Northeastern region: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 20% of the area, lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 32-34. Likely to drop to 13-15 degrees on hilltops
Central region: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers; lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 34-36.
Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers; lows of 23-26, highs of 33-36; wave height 1 metre.
Southern region (Gulf coast): Cloudy with thundershowers and heavy rains in 60% of the area; lows of 23-25, highs of 31-33 degrees. Wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Southern region (Andaman coast): Cloudy with thundershowers and heavy rains in 40% of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 32-35; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the area, lows 25-26; highs 34-37.
