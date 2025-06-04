Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued another warning for heavy rainfall affecting 37 provinces due to a moderate southwest monsoon. Bangkok is expected to experience significant rainfall, covering 60% of the area. Residents are advised to remain cautious.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts thunderstorms and heavy rains in certain areas across Thailand. This is attributed to the moderate southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and the presence of a low-pressure system over the northern coast of Vietnam.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate waves are expected, with waves reaching approximately 2 metres high in the northern part. Areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Fishermen and those navigating these waters should exercise caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected regions.

The northern region is forecasted to have thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Tak, and Phitsanulok. Temperatures are expected to range from 23°C to 25°C at the lowest and 31°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds travelling at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will see thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will vary between 24°C and 26°C at the lowest and 33°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 40% of the area is expected to have thunderstorms, particularly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will be between 25°C and 27°C at the lowest and 34°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Weather forecast

The eastern region is forecasted to experience thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 28°C at the lowest and 31°C to 35°C at the highest. Southwest winds are expected at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising significantly in stormy areas.

In the southern region (eastern coast), 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Temperatures will range from 24°C to 27°C at the lowest and 33°C to 34°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, increasing in stormy areas.

The southern region (western coast) will have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will be between 24°C and 27°C at the lowest and 31°C and 33°C at the highest.

From Phang Nga upwards, southwest winds will reach speeds of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves approximately 2 metres high in stormy areas. From Phuket downwards, winds will be at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, increasing in stormy areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas are expected to have thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain anticipated. Temperatures will range from 26°C to 28°C at the lowest and 33°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.