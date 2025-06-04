Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand

Flood risk grows as officials track strengthening storms across regions.

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
79 2 minutes read
Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand
Picture courtesy of Micah Tindell, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued another warning for heavy rainfall affecting 37 provinces due to a moderate southwest monsoon. Bangkok is expected to experience significant rainfall, covering 60% of the area. Residents are advised to remain cautious.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts thunderstorms and heavy rains in certain areas across Thailand. This is attributed to the moderate southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and the presence of a low-pressure system over the northern coast of Vietnam.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate waves are expected, with waves reaching approximately 2 metres high in the northern part. Areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Fishermen and those navigating these waters should exercise caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected regions.

The northern region is forecasted to have thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Tak, and Phitsanulok. Temperatures are expected to range from 23°C to 25°C at the lowest and 31°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds travelling at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Related Articles

The northeastern region will see thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will vary between 24°C and 26°C at the lowest and 33°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 40% of the area is expected to have thunderstorms, particularly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will be between 25°C and 27°C at the lowest and 34°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Weather forecast

The eastern region is forecasted to experience thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 28°C at the lowest and 31°C to 35°C at the highest. Southwest winds are expected at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising significantly in stormy areas.

In the southern region (eastern coast), 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Temperatures will range from 24°C to 27°C at the lowest and 33°C to 34°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, increasing in stormy areas.

The southern region (western coast) will have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will be between 24°C and 27°C at the lowest and 31°C and 33°C at the highest.

From Phang Nga upwards, southwest winds will reach speeds of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves approximately 2 metres high in stormy areas. From Phuket downwards, winds will be at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, increasing in stormy areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas are expected to have thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain anticipated. Temperatures will range from 26°C to 28°C at the lowest and 33°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Latest Thailand News
Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft Pattaya News

Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

50 seconds ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand

10 minutes ago
Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie Pattaya News

Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

21 minutes ago
Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget Thailand News

Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget

16 hours ago
Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves Thailand News

Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves

17 hours ago
Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports Phuket News

Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports

17 hours ago
Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub Phuket News

Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub

18 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

19 hours ago
Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

19 hours ago
Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video) Phuket News

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

20 hours ago
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination News

Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

20 hours ago
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates Thailand News

Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

20 hours ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade Thailand News

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

20 hours ago
Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement Thailand News

Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

20 hours ago
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

20 hours ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

22 hours ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

22 hours ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

22 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

22 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

22 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

23 hours ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

23 hours ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

23 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

24 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
79 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

4 days ago
Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods

Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods

5 days ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces

Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces

6 days ago
Thailand braces for more rainfall, TMD warns of flash floods

Thailand braces for more rainfall, TMD warns of flash floods

7 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x