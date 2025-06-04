Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
68 1 minute read
Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya police cracking down on narcotics in a seedy corner of Jomtien were left stunned when they nabbed a drug dealer, only to find a 13 year old boy helping her peddle meth.

The shock bust happened yesterday, June 3 during a raid led by Chon Buri Provincial Police in Jomtien Soi 2. Officers arrested 39 year old Bang-on, also known as “Krathin,” a known face in the drug scene with a rap sheet longer than a tuk tuk queue.

Krathin was caught with 78 meth pills and 0.75 grammes of crystal meth. But what really made jaws drop was the suspicious teenager lurking nearby, who turned out to be just 13.

When questioned, the boy admitted he had seven meth pills and nearly 3 grammes of “ice” on him. His chilling confession has sparked alarm among police over kids being dragged into the city’s underworld.

Related Articles

Further digging led police to a nearby house, where they discovered an Electronic Monitoring (EM) tag that had been sliced off and ditched. Krathin confessed, saying she’d been arrested six times before but kept slipping through the net on bail.

She told officers she cut off the tag to carry on dealing, and didn’t care if she was caught again.

“I’ve been arrested so many times, I don’t care anymore,” she reportedly told police.

Several other users who tested positive were also rounded up and sent for rehab, part of a wider push to clean up the drug-soaked area.

Locals have handed over damning video footage showing brazen dealers openly flogging drugs in the streets. Police say they’ll keep up the pressure until Jomtien is free from its vice grip, reported Pattaya News.

The area has become a regular fixture in crime reports, with this latest bust highlighting how deep the rot goes, now even dragging children into the trade.

Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie | News by Thaiger

Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Ironically, earlier this year, over 500 officers from Pattaya City police, Chon Buri Immigration, and other agencies swooped on the underbelly of Pattaya in a sweeping anti-drug crackdown.

Revellers and residents alike were left reeling as the government’s ambitious campaign zeroed in on two notorious hotspots, leaving no stone unturned.

Latest Thailand News
Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 37 provinces in Thailand

22 seconds ago
Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie Pattaya News

Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

12 minutes ago
Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget Thailand News

Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget

16 hours ago
Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves Thailand News

Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves

17 hours ago
Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports Phuket News

Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports

17 hours ago
Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub Phuket News

Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub

18 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

18 hours ago
Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

19 hours ago
Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video) Phuket News

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

19 hours ago
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination News

Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

19 hours ago
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates Thailand News

Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

20 hours ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade Thailand News

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

20 hours ago
Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement Thailand News

Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

20 hours ago
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

20 hours ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

21 hours ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

22 hours ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

22 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

22 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

22 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

23 hours ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

23 hours ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

23 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

23 hours ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

4 days ago
Chon Buri hospital declares war on big tobacco and e-cigs

Chon Buri hospital declares war on big tobacco and e-cigs

4 days ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

5 days ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x