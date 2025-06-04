Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

Pattaya police cracking down on narcotics in a seedy corner of Jomtien were left stunned when they nabbed a drug dealer, only to find a 13 year old boy helping her peddle meth.

The shock bust happened yesterday, June 3 during a raid led by Chon Buri Provincial Police in Jomtien Soi 2. Officers arrested 39 year old Bang-on, also known as “Krathin,” a known face in the drug scene with a rap sheet longer than a tuk tuk queue.

Krathin was caught with 78 meth pills and 0.75 grammes of crystal meth. But what really made jaws drop was the suspicious teenager lurking nearby, who turned out to be just 13.

When questioned, the boy admitted he had seven meth pills and nearly 3 grammes of “ice” on him. His chilling confession has sparked alarm among police over kids being dragged into the city’s underworld.

Further digging led police to a nearby house, where they discovered an Electronic Monitoring (EM) tag that had been sliced off and ditched. Krathin confessed, saying she’d been arrested six times before but kept slipping through the net on bail.

She told officers she cut off the tag to carry on dealing, and didn’t care if she was caught again.

“I’ve been arrested so many times, I don’t care anymore,” she reportedly told police.

Several other users who tested positive were also rounded up and sent for rehab, part of a wider push to clean up the drug-soaked area.

Locals have handed over damning video footage showing brazen dealers openly flogging drugs in the streets. Police say they’ll keep up the pressure until Jomtien is free from its vice grip, reported Pattaya News.

The area has become a regular fixture in crime reports, with this latest bust highlighting how deep the rot goes, now even dragging children into the trade.

Ironically, earlier this year, over 500 officers from Pattaya City police, Chon Buri Immigration, and other agencies swooped on the underbelly of Pattaya in a sweeping anti-drug crackdown.

Revellers and residents alike were left reeling as the government’s ambitious campaign zeroed in on two notorious hotspots, leaving no stone unturned.