Heavy rain warning in 48 provinces of Thailand

Heavy rainfall is expected all day today until 6am tomorrow in 48 provinces of Thailand, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rain and potential flash flooding is expected in Bangkok and surrounding areas and also in northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern western regions.

North

Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the following provinces…

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast

Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the following provinces…

Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maka Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sri Saket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central

Thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected in 80% of the following provinces…

Bangkok and surrounding areas, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Southeast Coast

Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the following provinces…

Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Wave height is expected to reach more than one metre.

Southwest Coast

Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the following provinces…

Ranong and Phang Nga

Wave height is expected to reach 1-2 metres and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

SOURCE: Thai Rath