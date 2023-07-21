Heavy downpours forecasted across 42 Thai provinces, flash floods expected

Picture courtesy of vecstock, Freepik

The country has been warned of possible intense downpours today by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), affecting 42 major provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok. Residents are being cautioned of sudden flash floods. At 5am today, the TMD forecasted a 24-hour weather change with the intrusion of monsoons from the north and northeast. These monsoons are heading towards a low-pressure area along the Vietnamese coast, reinforcing the southwest monsoon that currently covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This combination of weather patterns is expected to increase rainfall across the country with the possibility of heavy rain in some areas. Citizens in these vulnerable areas are advised to be conscious of dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which might lead to sudden flash floods and forest runoff. Coastal areas along the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand can expect waves as high as 2 to 3 metres. Areas experiencing thunderstorms could see waves higher than 3 metres. Local fishermen along the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms. Small boats should avoid venturing from the coast.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow predicts strong rainfall and thunderstorms in the north, affecting 70% of the region, with some areas expected to experience heavy rain. Temperatures will vary between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, with a high of 31 to 35 degrees Celsius. The southwestern winds are blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres an hour. In the northeast, there is a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the provinces Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range between a low of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, with a high of 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. The prevailing wind is blowing southwest at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

In the central region, 60% of the area is expected to experience rain and thunderstorms, with intense rain in some provinces, specifically Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum and maximum temperatures are set to be 25 to 26 degrees Celsius and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius respectively. The winds are blowing Southwest at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres an hour. The east region is experiencing a 70% likelihood of rain, with heavy showers expected in areas Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum and maximum temperatures are between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, and 28 to 34 degrees Celsius respectively. The prevailing wind is blowing Southwest at a speed of 20 to 40 kilometres an hour.

The southern region along the east coast can expect a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some provinces such as Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat will experience heavy rain. Temperatures will range between 23 to 27 degrees, and a high of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The southwest wind in Surat Thani and above is blowing at a speed of 20 to 40 kilometres an hour. The sea waves are about 2 to 3 metres high and over three metres away from the coast. For provinces from Nakhon Si Thammarat down, the southwest wind is blowing at a speed of 20 to 35 kilometres an hour, sea waves are about 2 metres high, and higher than 2 metres away from the shore.

The southern region along the west coast, there is a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set between 24 to 27 degrees Celsius, and 31 to 33 degrees Celsius respectively. The prevailing wind is blowing southwest at a speed of 20 to 40 kilometres an hour. The sea waves are about 2 to 3 metres high, and higher than 3 metres away from the coast.

In the Bangkok area, there is a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms, with heavy showers falling in some areas. The temperatures range between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, and will peak around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The prevailing wind is blowing southwest at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres an hour.