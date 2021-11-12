Flooding rains hamper Koh Samui for 2 days

The rain has stopped in Koh Samui… For a few minutes. On the island, there has been at least a drizzle nonstop for the past 2 days, with fits of torrential downpour pelting anyone who braves the weather.A popular Facebook group, Thunder Road Reporters, is a community group that members snap photos and post live updates of road conditions they encounters.

Alerts have come in middle from the north of the island, from Choeng Mon to Plai Lam to Bangrak to Bophut, with people saying that the deep waters on the road in front of Big C in Chaweng were impassable even by truck earlier.In the comments, many warn – don’t go out driving anywhere if it can be avoided.Even when the rain isn’t pelting down, poor drainage systems mean that side sois become rivers and even the ring road has been underwater in areas around the island, even in the south as this footage from Na Muang south of Lamai shows.

Workers and locals can be seen walking down flooded streets, sticking their bare hands into drains to clear them.With a short break in the rain, streets are slowly coming back above water, but only until the next downpour begins any minute.