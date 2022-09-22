Connect with us

Hot News

Weakening baht is in focus as meeting called to discuss its impact

Published

 on 

The Bank of Thailand is scrambling to find the sources behind the weakening baht as a meeting is called to discuss its impact. Finance Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, says the depreciating currency is adding to the inflationary pressures and is vowing to determine whether the decline is linked to the country’s economic fundaments.

The Finance Ministry is set to hold talks with the Bank of Thailand to determine the cause of the baht’s decline. One contributing factor could be that of external forces, such as the strengthening US dollar. 

“The currency’s value is affected by numerous factors and the ministry will be holding talks with the Bank of Thailand to see which ones are driving the baht’s volatility.”

Arkhom says the Finance Ministry can only do so much as the monetary policy is controlled by the Bank of Thailand. 

“….So the planned talk will be a joint analysis to see whether the baht is depreciating too fast and how its decline in value is affecting the economy, businesses and consumers.”

Meanwhile, the government has reportedly introduced several measures to alleviate high energy prices in an attempt to help businesses manage production costs. 

“A weak baht affects imports of raw materials, which are a key part of production costs The government has implemented measures to regulate retail prices. To control costs, we have used all the tools we have.” 

Arkhom says the Thai baht will adjust accordingly with the US Federal Reserve after it finishes increasing interest rates. But, he says the gap between the US and Thailand’s interest rates has not significantly affected capital outflows. 

Thailand’s Deputy Premier, Prawit Wongsuwon, reportedly advised the cabinet that something needed to be done to manage the baht, with Arkhom agreeing to investigate the matter. Prawit, however, didn’t have an answer as to whether he was seeking to regain a rate of 35 baht to the US dollar. 

“I used the word ‘should’ but authorities concerned will look into it and see what they can do.” 

The baht has not been pegged to the US dollar since July 2, 1997.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Wackamole
2022-09-22 12:37
Not sure if THB is weakening much against anything but USD.
TSS
2022-09-22 12:45
the wealthy never have or will visit in great numbers. The boomer gen. that put this place on the map as far as tourism, for the most part, are now ageing stay at homers. An era has passed. The Thai…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-22 12:57
4 minutes ago, TSS said: the wealthy never have or will visit in great numbers. The boomer gen. that put this place on the map as far as tourism, for the most part, are now ageing stay at homers. An…
Janneman
2022-09-22 13:02
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: One contributing factor could be that of external forces, such as the strengthening US dollar.  This is not one factor, this is THE factor. The dollar is strengthening against most other currencies. Including the euro.…
yselmike
2022-09-22 13:55
1 hour ago, TSS said: the wealthy never have or will visit in great numbers. The boomer gen. that put this place on the map as far as tourism, for the most part, are now ageing stay at homers. An…

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya27 mins ago

Pattaya’s major roads flooded
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai navy buys pilotless aircraft from Israel for 4 billion baht
Hot News1 hour ago

Suspected Myanmar military businessman arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking
Sponsored7 hours ago

Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Thailand1 hour ago

Lamborghini driver scrambles from scene of egg seller crash
World1 hour ago

Rage in Iran after young woman dies in custody, protestors killed
Travel2 hours ago

5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from October 1
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Rice fields in central Thailand to be used as water retention areas
Crime3 hours ago

Guard arrested on murder of woman he has a crush on
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s repeat drink driving offenders will be jailed
Crime4 hours ago

Trump slams fraud lawsuit as a ‘witch hunt’
Thailand5 hours ago

Chemical leak forces school closures in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Tourism5 hours ago

New plans to expand Bangkok’s nightlife tourism
Thailand6 hours ago

Siblings arrested on 3.5 million baht theft in Chon Buri
Crime6 hours ago

VIDEO: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home and kidnaps her in central Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending