Outbound visa applications in Thailand increase 576%, reports VFS Global

Photo via German Embassy Bangkok

Worldwide visa management company VFS Global reported a 576% increase in visa applications made in Thailand in 2022.

Applications for all visa types made between January 1 – 31 last year grew by 576% when compared with applications made in the same time frame in 2021, reports VFS Global.

The fivefold increase shows that Thais are regaining their sense of adventure amid relaxed global restrictions, although visa applications are still not hitting pre-pandemic figures, reports TNA.

Head of VFS Global Australasia, Kaushik Ghosh, said…

“The significant surge in visa applications from Thailand indicates that travellers’ confidence has rebounded faster than expected. With the peak outbound travel season expected to start in March, we expect this momentum to grow further and therefore those planning foreign travel outside of Thailand must apply for visas well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush.”

The company said more and more people globally are opting to use the Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) service, which allows applicants to conveniently complete every step of their visa applications from their homes.

Customers using the VAYD service submit their applications, enrol for biometrics and can get their passports couriered back to a location of choice.

VAYD services are available in Thailand for visa applications to Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the UK.

VAYD bookings grew 27% last year from 2021.

Ghosh commented on the trend…

“An increasing number of discerning travellers are opting for contactless and personalised services post the pandemic.

“With health considerations becoming a key determining factor in foreign travel, many applicants prefer services such as VAYD or the Premium Lounge that enable a seamless visa application experience without having to stand in a queue.

“Going forward with the digital consumer experience evolving rapidly, we foresee higher demand for such premium services that enable customers to prioritise safe travel.”

Visa applicants in Thailand can use VFS Global to make visa applications to Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, India, Italy, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Bangkok is home to numerous VFS Global offices dealing with applications for travel to different countries.