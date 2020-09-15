Long stay tourist visa approved | The Thaiger

A long stay tourist visa has been approved by the Cabinet for those entering Thailand. Those issued the visa would be allowed to enter Thailand and stay up to 9 months.

Visitors will be issued a Special Tourist Visa, known as STV starting next month, according to “Thai Enquirer”, but no exact date has been announced. Each visa will cost 2,000 baht. It’s good for 90 days and can be renewed twice, adding up to a total of 270 days, according to initial reports.

Government spokesperson Traisuree Trisoranakul says the visitors must still go through a 14 day quarantine.

“Tourists who qualify for the STV must intend to stay in Thailand for a long period of time, comply with Thai Public Health measures of undergoing state quarantine or alternative state quarantine for 14 days, and show evidence of the hotels that they will be staying in.”

The visa is aimed at assisting the tourism industry which is estimated to bring in about 1.2 billion baht per month. Traisuree predicts around 1,200 tourists per month will enter under the new visa.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Thai Enquirer

