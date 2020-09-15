Long stay tourist visa approved | The Thaiger

image
Visa

Long stay tourist visa approved

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Long stay tourist visa approved
PHOTO: Unsplash: ConvertKit
A long stay tourist visa has been approved by the Cabinet for those entering Thailand. Those issued the visa would be allowed to enter Thailand and stay up to 9 months.

Visitors will be issued a Special Tourist Visa, known as STV starting next month, according to “Thai Enquirer”, but no exact date has been announced. Each visa will cost 2,000 baht. It’s good for 90 days and can be renewed twice, adding up to a total of 270 days, according to initial reports.

Government spokesperson Traisuree Trisoranakul says the visitors must still go through a 14 day quarantine.

“Tourists who qualify for the STV must intend to stay in Thailand for a long period of time, comply with Thai Public Health measures of undergoing state quarantine or alternative state quarantine for 14 days, and show evidence of the hotels that they will be staying in.”

The visa is aimed at assisting the tourism industry which is estimated to bring in about 1.2 billion baht per month. Traisuree predicts around 1,200 tourists per month will enter under the new visa.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Thai Enquirer

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    sam thompson

    September 15, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Good idea and well done to the Immigration Service for thinking of [safer] ways to attract back some tourists…..such a pity it takes a crisis for them to move their constipated stance concerning all things immigration….having lived here for 12 years and still have to do 90 day reporting seems antiquated and clumsy, even online would be something…..thousands of immigration employees shuffling millions of tonnes of redundant and useless paperwork….the system needs a huge input of proactive, creative and original thinking to make the processes work for the customer rather than the system

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    barry

    September 15, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Good move – now what would also be great would be to allow foreigners currently on amnesty to get on this, a sort of test drive – would surely help those left behind with little options in the current circumstances, like foreigners on expired non-immigrant type B visas!

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    murika

    September 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    all the expats including me will switch to that visa ! no tm.30, no garanty money in the bank, thank you thailand !

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Svcoquette

    September 15, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Why not let tourists already here eligible for this? Why try to get us to leave 26 Sept? We’re here, we feel safe here, much safer than forcing is to get on an airplane and we spend money. What’s the downside to us staying?

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 15, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    A step in the right direction, but not a leap.
    This reminds me of a comment I had on my school report card: Good but could try harder.

    Reply

Methamphetamine found in coconut milk cans, shipped from Thailand to Sydney
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15

