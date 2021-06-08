Visa
Finance Ministry challenges tax cut proposal for holders of new long-stay visa
A proposal to introduce a long-stay visa for 4 target groups of foreigners has already hit a hitch, with the Finance Ministry pushing back against a suggested tax rate of 17% on local earnings. The ministry argues that the reduced rate will affect government revenue.
Under the proposal, wealthy foreign nationals could apply for a special visa that would permit stays of up to 10 years. Eligible foreigners would also be able to own property and land in the Kingdom, while paying 17% personal income tax on revenue earned in Thailand.
The proposal was submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration at a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha last Friday. However, an anonymous source has told the Bangkok Post that the Finance Ministry is resisting the proposed tax cut and has asked for more agencies to be consulted and for the proposal to be re-submitted.
According to the Bangkok Post report, the long-stay visas would be aimed at wealthy foreigners of any age, who in turn would need to invest at least US$500,000 in government bonds or property or foreign direct investment. Applicants would also need proof of at least US$80,000 in income over the previous 2 years and would need assets worth at least US$1 million and health insurance coverage of US$100,000.
Foreigners wishing to avail of the visa for retirement purposes would need to be at least 50 years of age, with an income of US$40,000 a year and health insurance coverage of US$100,000. They would also be required to invest US$250,000 in government bonds or property. They would be granted a 10-year visa which would permit them to purchase property and land, work a maximum of 20 hours a week without a work permit, and pay 17% tax on their earnings.
In the case of digital nomads, or employees of large organisations who are close to retirement age, a yearly income of US$40,000 would be required, as well as the US$100,000 health insurance coverage.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Expats
Mass vaccination campaign starts today, first phase includes foreigners in “at risk” groups
“All foreign nationals on Thai soil are included in the national vaccination programme.”
Thailand’s nationwide mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign officially started today. For foreigners living in Thailand, those who are 60 years old and above as well as those with certain underlying health conditions, will be given priority during this phase of vaccinations.
In Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations said to be of “economic significance,” have already opened up registration for vaccinations for expats who work on the islands in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen to foreign tourists by next month. Many expats who work as English teachers on Koh Samui have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Some say their employer assisted with the registration process.
Thailand first started its Covid-19 immunisation campaign on February 28 with Public Health Minister Anutin Charvarnikul the first in the country to be injected with China’s Sinovac vaccine. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was later administered with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about the Sinovac vaccine for those over 60. The vaccine has since been declared safe and effective for healthy adults over 60 years old. Both are approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation.
Since February 28, more than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid situation report in English. Both the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are being used in Thailand’s immunisation campaign, need 2 doses to be effective against the coronavirus.
With more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine shipped to Thailand and doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by Siam Bioscience now available, Thailand is now accelerating vaccinations. Over just 2 hours this morning, 986 vaccination centers have opened up in Thailand and more than 140,000 people have been inoculated.
Many provinces have already begun public relations campaigns for vaccinations for foreign residents including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Hua Hin, Natapanu says.
“All foreign nationals on Thai soil are included in the national vaccination programme.”
In the current phase of vaccination, those eligible are expats who are 60 years old and above as well as foreigners who have the following underlying health conditions that put that at risk of a severe Covid-19 infection: severe chronic respiratory disease, cancer treated with chemotherapy, 5th stage chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, diabetes and obesity. Those with underlying illnesses will need to provide a copy of their medical records and prescriptions.
To register for a vaccine, Natapanu says foreigners in Bangkok and Chon Buri should visit thethailandintervac.com, which is run by the Department of Disease Control.
The US Embassy in Bangkok recently sent an email to American citizens in Thailand on vaccine registration opening for foreign nationals.
Eligible U.S. citizens should first attempt to register at the hospital at which they have a medical record. If you currently do not have a medical record with a local hospital, the website lists other vaccination locations and their readiness status. U.S. citizens will be able to register online or at a hospital which has your health records by using (1) Thai social security numbers, which are associated with Thai work permits, or (2) your passport.
U.S. citizens should note the following: (1) the vaccination campaign will prioritize vaccinating vulnerable populations (people over the age of 60, frontline healthcare workers, and people living and working in high-risk areas) before expanding to the general public; and (2) the Royal Thai Government is still in the process of obtaining the 40 million doses necessary to meet their 100 million dose goal and distributing these across the country. U.S. citizens may not be able to receive a vaccination immediately after registration.
Expats
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Key word – PROPOSAL.
Perhaps tired of piecemeal baby steps to attract tourists while missing the bigger picture, The Tourism Authority of Thailand proposed a sweeping plan to give 4 target groups easy access to live, work and prosper in Thailand for a decade at a time.
The radical proposal was presented to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a video conference call yesterday. While the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Cabinet will consider the proposal, the 10 year visa for key demographics is extremely preliminary at this time but would be a boon for many who want to stay long-term in Thailand but can’t navigate its complex and restrictive visa options.
The plan would allow some to work in Thailand without a work permit, buy land and property, pay a 17% tax rate on local earnings, and get a visa to stay for up to ten years. Get out our tourism money bingo cards: the 4 target groups for this proposal are rich people, digital nomads, retirees, and highly skilled workers.
With a goal of luring in 1 million people, TAT is predicting 1 trillion baht in revenue, as they are targeting people they believe will contribute at least 1 million baht annually to the local economy. They also expect an additional 800 billion baht to be invested in Thailand from 10,000 foreign investors and 80,000 retirees.
Aside from the obvious economic benefit, Thailand hopes the 10-year visa plan brings an influx of brains into the country, attracting experts and a wealth of knowledge, skillsets and abilities from highly skilled foreigners attracted to the new less-restrictive rules for living in Thailand. Of course, the government is eying a profit in this area as well, projecting 500 billion baht in taxes from 400,000 skilled workers.
So what are the rules and qualifications? Here’s a breakdown for each of the target markets:
Wealthy
Thailand is not looking for the upper-middle class here. They want millionaires. In US dollars, interested people must have $1 million in assets and $100,000 in health insurance. They must invest $500,000 in real estate or Thai government bonds and have at least $80,000 in income over the last 2 years.
Those who qualify would get a 10-year visa and would be permitted to buy property and land. They would be allowed to work 20 hours a week without a work permit. Foreign income would be tax-free and local income would be taxed at 17%. There are no age restrictions, but a person must have investments, assets, decent salaries, and plans to travel to Thailand frequently.
Digital Nomads
Backpackers with a laptop and a blog, don’t hold your breath. This proposal is looking at employees at billion-dollar companies, or stock traders for businesses trading at least US $50 million a year over the last 3 years. To qualify, a person must have a bachelor’s degree and 5 years experience, $40,000 a year income (or $80,000 in 2 years), and $100,000 in health insurance.
Thailand hopes to attract people close to retirement age in this category, but there is no age restriction. This category also gets a 10-year visa, can work without a permit, buy property and land, and a 17% tax rate on local earnings.
Retirees
Got a bunch of money and some grey hairs? This one might be for you. The option would be open for anyone over 50 with that same $40,000 yearly income (or $80,000 in 2 years) and $100,000 of health insurance. They will have to prove a long-term pension and invest $250,000 in government bonds or real estate.
As with the wealthy, retirees would get a 10-year visa and be allowed to buy property and land, work 20 hours a week without a work permit, and pay a 17% tax rate on local earnings.
Skilled Workers
To qualify for this category, a person would need to have abilities or skill sets that set them apart and make them a value to Thailand. University professors, specialised scientists, or highly-skilled workers in the industrial or tech sectors would fall into this group.
They would have to meet the same $40,000 a year or $80,000 in 2 years as well as hold the $100,000 insurance like other target groups and would be afforded the same 10-year visa and other benefits that the other groups receive.
SOURCE: Thaivisa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
It’s the moment you’ve all – okay, many of you – have been waiting for. The Thai government says that from Monday, foreigners living in the Kingdom who have registered for Covid-19 inoculation, will start to receive the vaccine. It’s been a long road of anxiety, confusion, and chaos to get to this point and there are probably many who won’t believe it until the moment they’re told to roll up their sleeve.
Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Disease Control Department says the vaccination of pre-registered foreign diplomats will begin on Monday, the same day the government’s much-anticipated national rollout begins.
“Currently, we have started vaccinating diplomats and their families, and international organisations, such as UN staff, in which they have registered in advance to get a vaccine from designated hospitals.”
The Bangkok Post reports that all diplomatic staff, consular representatives, and the employees of international organisations in Thailand must register on this website between June 1 and 6. Eligible foreigners must register 1 day before their vaccination date, with inoculation taking place at Bangkok’s MedPark and Vimut hospitals.
Sophon says that other foreigners can be vaccinated the same day as Thai citizens, with priority being given to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. He says everyone must register at the website above, adding that people who booked appointments using the Mor Prom app will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Bangkok is expected to receive more vaccine doses than elsewhere in the country due to its population and the fact that it is dealing with ongoing clusters of infection.
“There will be almost 1 million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac altogether assigned to Bangkok. In the first 2 weeks, around 500,000 doses should be administered.”
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, currently gearing up for its much-hyped July 1 re-opening, foreigners with work permits are being vaccinated today and tomorrow. A surplus of Sinovac doses is being used to inoculate qualifying, pre-registered expats.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
