Connect with us

Visa

CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa to 45 days

Published

 on 

Tourists might soon be granted a visa which allows them to stay in Thailand for a maximum of 45 days. Currently, passport holders of certain countries are granted 30 day visa exemptions on arrival and others are granted visas on arrival with a maximum stay of 15 days.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will propose the idea to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at the next CCSA meeting on August 19, according to TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

The proposed extension would extend both visa exemptions on arrival and visas on arrival (VOA) to 45 days. The new policy would be effective from the date of approval until December 31, 2022, said the TAT.

For lists of countries eligible for visa exemptions click here.

If the CCSA accepts the proposal, the TAT expects the average tourist to stay for an extra five days, spending 4,000 – 5,000 baht each per day, pumping a potential 20,000 extra into Thailand’s economy for every trip made to Thailand.

TAT examined data from visa applicants at Thai embassies around the world and found that most tourists wanted to stay in Thailand longer than one month. The data might help convince the CCSA to give tourists what they want.

Yuthasak explained that the TAT also wants to get the tourist visa fee waived. At a meeting on July 18, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Cha-o-cha said the idea needs more consideration and input from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Office.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn commented on both ideas…

“Extending the period of stay of tourist visas and visa on arrival is something that can be done faster [than waiving the tourist visa fee]. So, we will propose the idea to the CCSA on August 19. Whatever we can do now, we should do it, so it can be announced and foreign tourists and entrepreneurs can prepare. Regarding waiving the tourist visa fee, we need to discuss it further at the policy level.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Biz News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa25 mins ago

CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa to 45 days
Bangkok31 mins ago

Man caught taking drugs inside a Bangkok police booth didn’t give a crap
Thailand34 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand no longer considers Covid “dangerous infectious disease” 
Sponsored9 hours ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Crime1 hour ago

Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Crime2 hours ago

Policeman poses as Buddhist monk to trick drug dealers in central Thailand
Travel2 hours ago

Stress-free travel with AXA Travel Insurance
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides2 hours ago

Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai minister insists minimum wage increase is not electioneering
Bangkok3 hours ago

Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
Travel4 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Environment4 hours ago

PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding
Travel4 hours ago

Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
Thailand5 hours ago

Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand
Phuket5 hours ago

9 year old boy kills a 7 year old girl with a police pistol in Phuket
Press Room5 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending