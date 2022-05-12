Visa
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
The idea of living and working remotely in Thailand is attractive to foreigners, especially if you can bag yourself an online job with a foreign company in a country where wages are considerably higher than Thailand – e.g. the US – and spend the money in Thailand where the cost of living is considerably lower.
However, seeking a legitimate visa that supports the “digital nomad” lifestyle is notoriously difficult in Thailand.
Yesterday, Thailand’s Cabinet announced some changes to the 10 year Long Term Resident visa that could make the “digital nomad” lifestyle a realistic option for certain individuals.
The LTR visa is aimed at four groups: 1) wealthy foreigners 2) retirees 3) working foreigners and 4) specialists.
Digital nomads could be classified as either “Working Foreigners” or “Specialists,” who must both meet 2 requirements to be eligible for the LTR visa…
1) They must have an employment or service contract with a Thai OR a foreign company.
2) They must be able to provide proof of 5 years work experience in the relevant industry, completed within 10 years of the application date.
The Cabinet also announced they will halve the one-time fee for the LTR visa from 100,000 to 50,000 baht.
So, if you have the contract and proof of 5 years of work experience, it’s a pretty sweet deal that gets you a visa in Thailand valid for 10 years.
Also, LTR visa holders are welcome to bring their spouse and up to four children under the age of 20 with them into the kingdom.
The changes will come into effect 90 days after their official announcement in the Royal Gazette.
To apply for the visa outside of Thailand, contact your nearest Thai Embassy or Consulate. To apply from inside of Thailand, contact the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok. Qualified visa agents may also be able to assist in applying for the LTR visa.
For information about retirement visas, click here.
SOURCE: Workpoint Today
