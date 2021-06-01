60-day “Covid” visa extension now allows stays until late September

The government is becoming increasingly irritated by the Bangkok Governor and his administration, according to a Thai Enquirer report. The media outlet says senior officials at the Public Health Ministry and at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration are critical of the governor’s random handling of the pandemic and its associated restrictions.

The report is based on feedback from an unnamed source at the Health Ministry, who tells the Thai Enquirer: “(The BMA) are making unilateral decisions without telling other governmental organisations and without asking for input about the risk to public health. We don’t know what the hell they are doing, they’re not communicating, the CCSA don’t know what the hell they are doing.”

Yesterday, the CCSA reversed the BMA’s decision to re-open a number of venues in the capital, including museums, parks, spas, tattoo studios, and wellness clinics. The government’s intervention means these will remain closed for now. According to the Thai Enquirer, this public slap on the wrist further damages public perception of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

For its part, the BMA says the decision to re-open certain venues was based on the fact that most infections are now being detected at construction sites and work camps. However, the government disputes this, according to a source at the CCSA who spoke to the Thai Enquirer.

“We saw the largest number of infections in the general public on Monday and they think that is the right time to announce reopening; it is incredibly irresponsible. They are forging ahead with policy designed to make them popular with the privileged Bangkok crowd, without caring that it is going to increase the rate of infections. It is frustrating because (Governor Aswin Kwanmuang)] and his team are making decisions to gain favour among the public and with a re-election in mind, rather than caring about the greater good. All they want is good publicity.”

There has been no comment from the BMA.

SOURCE: Thai Enquirer

