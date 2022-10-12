Hot News
Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council despite poor track record
Despite human rights groups calling for Vietnam to be excluded from the United Nations Human Rights Council, the country has won a three-year term in the Council. According to RFA.Org, the Southeast Asian nation received 145 of 189 valid votes, joining 13 other countries that were elected by members of the UN General Assembly in New York. Vietnam recently conducted a concentrated propaganda and lobbying drive to support its wishes to be elected to the Council. Critics, however, say that the country’s poor human rights record and diplomatic support for major rights violators abroad should have disqualified the one-party state.
Some of those human rights violations alleged by critics of the country include cracking down on activists, social media commentators and journalists. Critics also say that the addition of Vietnam goes along with the suspicions that such countries with questionable and known histories of human rights violations would allow them to team up with other countries of the same status to defend themselves as members of the Council. Those countries would then be able to join together to block council action on major crises. Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch didn’t seem impressed with the country joining the Council.
“The Vietnamese government should demonstrate a genuine commitment to robust and rights-respecting climate policies by immediately and unconditionally releasing wrongfully imprisoned environmental defenders. As a new Human Rights Council member, the Vietnamese government should show that it’s prepared to uphold human rights rather than violate them.”
Four human rights groups- Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Article 19, and the International Commission of Jurists have responded to Vietnam’s entry into the Council by issuing a joint statement calling on the country to respect human rights and uphold international obligations to protect and promote such rights.
“Viet Nam [sic] must immediately commit to taking concrete steps to improve its human rights performance, including by releasing arbitrarily detained human rights defenders, including journalists, ensuring the rights to freedom of expression and association, and improving cooperation with international human rights mechanisms. Such steps would be needed for Viet Nam to become a credible member of the Council.”
The four rights groups highlighted Vietnam’s actions since announcing its candidacy for the Council. They say since 2021, Vietnam had detained, arrested or sentenced at least 48 journalists, NGO leaders and activists for arbitrary crimes. The groups also jointly called on Hanoi to accept the UN Human Rights Council Special Procedures request to gain full and unfettered access to the country to monitor the situation within and report back to the Council on its findings. But, in the past, Vietnam had rejected those requests.
The other countries elected to the council are Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Algeria, Georgia, Germany, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, and Sudan. Three other NGOs have jointly issued a report on rights abuses by the 14 candidate countries. The report noted that rights in Vietnam had not improved and that it had opposed resolutions to support rights victims in Belarus, Iran, Burundi, and Syria.
Another group of NGOs from the US, Europe and Canada called on UN member states to oppose the election of Vietnam, along with Afghanistan, Algeria, Sudan and Venezuela. The groups say these countries are unqualified because of their grim human rights records and voting records on UN resolutions concerning human rights.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore taxi dragges traffic police officer from window.
IMF says world economy about to hit recession
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
US imposes more sanctions on Taliban over its treatment of women
What $300,000 and less buys you for a villa in Pattaya
Airline flight capacity is up, Thai tourism officials hopeful
Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council despite poor track record
The types of NFTs you should know about in 2022
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
No peace for Maddie as ‘prime suspect’ charged with historical sex offences
Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal
Where to order cannabis/weed in Thailand
Over 1,000 Thais repatriated from trafficking in Cambodia
Thai motorcycle taxi rider rips off Malaysian tourist
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides3 hours ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Best of2 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa2 days ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Guides2 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Thailand2 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Recent comments: