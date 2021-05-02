Hot News
Unidentified metal sphere underwater near Phuket is not a bomb
While the strange object 6 metres underwater off the Phuket island of Koh Aeo is as yet unidentified, officials have determined that it is definitely not a bomb. Much to local relief of the local fishermen who spotted the object and reported it Friday, Thai navy officials determined the object was harmless.
The spherical metal object was found underwater about 20 metres from Koh Aeo, a tiny forested island off the southern tip of the main island, between Phuket and Koh Phi Phi. The Vice-Admiral of the Third Naval Area was called out with a crew to investigate. The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre had originally received the report of the object by local fishermen in their local Phuket office.
The object was described as about 45 centimetres in diameter and hollow, made out of aluminium or a similar metal. The bomb squad was summoned to investigate the mysterious object while it sat underwater on the seafloor off Phuket, about 6 metres deep. The explosive ordinance disposal unit of the Third Naval Area was able to determine that the device was not dangerous.
Ko Aeo is a very small island near Koh Lone south of the main Phuket Island. With it’s rocky shores and forested land lacking any beach area, it is seldom visited and not considered a useful destination for tourists or sightseers. At one point the island was considered for the possibility of conversion into a monkey sanctuary, but the idea did not come to fruition.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
Burmese protests countrywide call for a “spring revolution”
Calls for a “spring revolution” erupted from thousands of protestors marching across Myanmar today to protest the Burmese military junta. The country has been in turmoil since the Feb 1 coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and installed military rule. Protests have raged for 4 months despite the Burmese military cracking down on demonstrations, often violently and bloodily, with an estimated 760 deaths and 4,500 people detained.
Today activists, many young students, started early, collecting at a downtown street corner in former capital city Rangoon, forming a flash mob that marched quickly up the blocks. The flurry grew quickly but also disseminated just as quickly, hoping to avoid another bloody clash with military forces.
Burmese protesters called for a “spring revolution” and a show of unity, changing phrases like “to get democracy is our course!” and “to bring down the military dictatorship is our course!” They waved the famous Hunger Games three-finger resistance salute.
Around the country, similar protests sprung up. In Mandalay, monks in bright orange robes and carrying the National League for Democracy flag led hundreds of demonstrators. In the Shan state to the north, young marchers carried large signs exclaiming “we cannot be ruled at all.” But junta military forces fired upon the crowds by 10 am, with one person shot in the head and killed. Protestors said that the Burmese military demanded the victim’s body, but friends hid him and planned a funeral.
After the brazen show of unity in protest, the military was reportedly patrolling areas arresting any young people they suspected had participated in demonstrations. Unidentified bomb explosions rocked Rangoon, with the military pinning the blame on protestors and characterizing them as instigators.
Conflicting info coming from the opposing sides have emerged. As the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has been gathering statistics and claim 759 civilians have been killed, the junta disagrees. The AAPP is a local monitoring group, but has been labelled by military leaders as an unlawful organisation and dispute their figures. The military claims that 17 police officers and 7 soldiers have been murdered by Burmese protestors and the number of dead demonstrators is actually 258.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Social distancing violation busts Pattaya illegal loan scheme
Covid-19 safety violations brought down a Chinese man and 39 Thai employees running an illegal loan operation in Pattaya. The group was arrested for offering money lending services after violating the Chon Buri Disease Control orders and emergency decree restrictions of social distancing and large gatherings. Chon Buri police raided the office building in Nongprue on Pattaya Second Road and uncovered the unlicensed loan business, leading to 40 arrests.
Each staff member’s work electronic devices were impounded and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station, with police taking in 39 mobile phones and 39 laptops along with paperwork and business documents about the operation. Wang Pei, a 33 year old Chinese man, was arrested and claimed to be a manager working for a man in China identified only as Chern for a salary of about 48,000 baht a month. His 39 Thai staff were paid 10,000 to 12,000 a month each.
According to The Pattaya News, the illegal loan scheme appeared to be calling over 100 people a day, apparently targeting people with financial problems stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, offering cash loans. Those who are interested were added via the Line app and sent through the loan application process. They were charged 2.57% interest, higher than the legal limit, and given a short repayment period. Those who didn’t pay would be harassed by the loan service calling contacts in the borrower’s phonebook like friends, family, and bosses.
The illegal loan service was lending out about 3 million baht a day, transferred from a Chinese bank account directly to each customer. Wang Pei said he didn’t have any details or direct contact with the big boss in China. Police say the 40 members of the unlicensed loan business face charges of illegally operating a loan business and charging interest over the legal limit.
And of course, the charge that led to their downfall – gathering in a small office without proper Covid-19 social distancing measures.
SOURCE:The Pattaya News
Hot News
Suicide of Burmese worker by jumping from quarantined factory window
After being placed in a Covid-19 quarantine, a Burmese factory worker apparently committed suicide by leaping from his fourth-floor dorm window to his death. The man had worked in the production department at a factory in the Phra Samut Chedi district of the Samut Prakan province.
The factory he worked at manufactures steel products inside a quarantined off area of 10 rai and staff live onsite in a dormitory with 5 floors. The police report that they were notified around 3.30pm yesterday and rushed to the scene where the man was found dead.
The factory has about 500 workers from Thailand and Myanmar, and an outbreak of Covid-19 was discovered 1 week ago. After 5 factory workers tested positive for the Coronavirus, more testing was conducted on people who had come in close contact with the infected workers. 27 more Covid-19 infected employees were uncovered. With the outbreak, they created a quarantine in the dormitory for 200 more at risk workers including the Burmese man who appears to have committed suicide.
Police and medical workers went to investigate the apparent suicide, but entering the quarantined factory was problematic. Everyone coming to the scene of the incident had to wear PPE suits to enter the area that had been quarantined off in order to commence their investigation. Once properly protected, they found the 43 year old Burmese man face down in the motorcycle parking area, having fallen 4 stories.
With the risk of a Covid-19 infection, his body was put into a triple-layered body bag and sent to the Police General Hospital in order for the Forensic Medicine Institute to examine the body and perform a full autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing to examine what factors caused the man to jump several stories to his death. He was known to be a regular drinker, possibly alcoholic, which may have contributed to his death, though there is no information on whether he was intoxicated at the time he jumped from the fourth story window.
So far the police suspect the Burmese worker’s suicide may have been an action stemming from stress. No word if the Covid-19 quarantine was thought to be a contributing factor to his suicide.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
