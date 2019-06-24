Tougher laws and bigger fines for taxi drivers who reject passengers | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Tougher laws and bigger fines for taxi drivers who reject passengers
Mai dai! Taxi drivers who say ‘no’ to passengers will soon be liable to a fine of 5,000 baht. That’s up from 2,000 baht. Taxi drivers, especially in Bangkok, are notorious for rejecting fares when the passenger’s travel plans doesn’t suit the driver’s, especially at times near the change of shifts.
The owner of the taxi will now face a fine not exceeding 5,000 baht under a new bill currently being drafted by the Land Transport Department.
Thanee Suebruek, the Land Transport deputy director-general, says that the problem of taxi drivers rejecting passengers accounts for the highest number of complaints filed by passengers.
“Taxi drivers rejecting passengers may indicate that the maximum fine of 2,000 baht under the existing law is too lenient, hence the move to increase the fine to 5,000 baht.”
“The increased fine will be on a par with fines for other public transport rule infringements.”
Mr. Thanee says the new fines will also empower land transport officials to suspend the license of a taxi driver, who rejects passengers, for between 15-30 days, subject him to a 3 hour lecture on driving etiquette and, if the malpractice is repeated, the driver could have his license suspended from 3-6 months or even revoked.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
After allegations of massive fraud in the use of Thailand’s largest airport’s Premium Lanes at immigration, Airports of Thailand (AoT) are cracking down on the use of the so-called ‘fast lanes’ and the hawkers profiting from the reselling of the service.
Only first and business class passengers, plus passengers with special needs, will be permitted to use the Premium Lane services at Suvarnabhumi International Airport from July 1, according to Manager Online.
The story describes the system as a “major scam” and was netting alleged “airport mafia” amounts totalling millions of baht. The Fast track tickets were also being hawked online on a number of sites checked by The Thaiger today (below).
The so-called ‘Fast Track’ tickets, sold by Thai Immigration and handled by a company called VFS Global Group, were getting into the hands of tour groups and other people on-selling the tickets with huge mark-ups.
Airports of Thailand’s Sutheerawat Suwannawat says that his personnel will be keeping an eye on the use of the Airport’s Premium Lanes from July 1 saying that only first and business class passengers and other passengers with special needs will be able to access the fast track lanes from then on. It’s also expected that expats on the Elite Visa program will still be able to access premium services at Immigration.
Tickets were being sold to unsuspecting passengers for upwards of 1,000 baht.
SOURCE: Manager Online
ASEAN
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.
The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.
He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.
The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.
The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.
Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.
The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.
ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Bangkok driver killed waiting for help at roadside
PHOTOS: The Nation
The 35 year old driver of a Honda car, broken down at the side of a Bangkok expressway, has been killed after his car was rear-ended by a Mercedes Benz early this morning.
Police arriving at the scene on the Chalongrat Expressway in Wang Thong Lang district, in Bangkok’s north-eastern suburbs, determined that Somkid Yenjai had pulled into the emergency lane, his Honda having problems, and was waiting for help to arrive.
He was found dead on the road.
His passengers, 38 year old Saijai Praman and 47 year old Noppawan Pimthong, were both taken to hospital, along with the injured driver of the Mercedes, Sukrit Manasomjit.
Sukrit’s blood-alcohol level was to be tested.
STORY: The Nation
