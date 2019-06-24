Tougher laws and bigger fines for taxi drivers who reject passengers | The Thaiger

Mai dai! Taxi drivers who say ‘no’ to passengers will soon be liable to a fine of 5,000 baht. That’s up from 2,000 baht. Taxi drivers, especially in Bangkok, are notorious for rejecting fares when the passenger’s travel plans doesn’t suit the driver’s, especially at times near the change of shifts.

The owner of the taxi will now face a fine not exceeding 5,000 baht under a new bill currently being drafted by the Land Transport Department.

Thanee Suebruek, the Land Transport deputy director-general, says that the problem of taxi drivers rejecting passengers accounts for the highest number of complaints filed by passengers.

“Taxi drivers rejecting passengers may indicate that the maximum fine of 2,000 baht under the existing law is too lenient, hence the move to increase the fine to 5,000 baht.”

“The increased fine will be on a par with fines for other public transport rule infringements.”

Mr. Thanee says the new fines will also empower land transport officials to suspend the license of a taxi driver, who rejects passengers, for between 15-30 days, subject him to a 3 hour lecture on driving etiquette and, if the malpractice is repeated, the driver could have his license suspended from 3-6 months or even revoked.

SOURCE: Thai PBS





. Or .