Transport
The latest on EV production in Thailand
Thailand car makers are ramping up the production of electric vehicles after the Thailand Board of Investment approved new electric vehicle projects. The 24 projects allow car makers to produce electric vehicles of all types, including hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles. BOI data shows that these types of EVs will have a combined capacity of 500 units per year.
The onging shift towards EVs in the regional, domestic, and global markets, as Thailand relying on its strong automotive and support sector foundations. The government is also proposing comprehensive investment incentives to attract car makers to the country to manufacture EVs.
Those 24 approved projects include Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd.’s 5.48 billion baht investment to increase the company’s production of EVs in 2023. The company’s car production line at Laem Chabang Industrial Estate in Thailand would see 39,000 vehicles produed in 2023, in which 9,500 BEVs and 29,500 HEVs making up the total number. annual production from 2023 of a total of 39,000 vehicles, consisting of some 9,500 BEVs and 29,500 HEVs.
Sammitr Group is also set to go for the production of 30,000 BEVs with a 5.5 billion baht investment as another project approved by the government. The company is expected to produce 30,000 BEVs with the invested monies. Both of those approved projects will aim its sights on the local market as well as exports to other ASEAN countries.
BMW has also been approved to produce PHEVs, while partnering with DRAXLMAIER Group for the production of high-voltage batteries and battery modules. A new Japanese EV brand called FOMM, which means “First One Mile Mobility,” has also been approved to start making compact BEVs at a Chon Buri province plant.
Nissan Motor is also getting the green light from the government to start producing BEVs after already making significant investments in hybrid car production in recent years.
One local company that is also trying to get ahead of the game, is that of Bangkok-based Energy Absolute. The biodiesel producer and renewable energy company started evolving into the commercial EV business back in 2019.
In March of this year, Thailand made a goal of having 1 million EV’s on its roads by 2025, with a figure of 15 million to be expected 10 years from now. The market is expected to include not just private vehicles, but also delivery vans, buses, and trucks.
According to CNBC, Somphote Ahunai, who was a former securities trader, started Energy Absolute in 2006. He then took the company public in Thailand back in 2013 and expanded it into energy storage 3 years later. The expansion was due to the company acquiring shares in Taiwan-based Amita Technologies, which is an energy storage manufacturer. Now, the company is in the final stages of building a $3 billion USD battery gigafactory that makes lithium-ion batteries.
Ahunai told CNBC’s “Managing Asia,” that the Thai government’s efforts to promote the adoption of EV’s helped him spur the project.
He also says he is planning to install 1,000 EV charging stations across Thailand in the next few years. Currently, he says his company has already installed almost 500 of those stations in Bangkok and its vicinities. He notes that his company holds almost 80% of the market shares for charging stations in Thailand. Companies like Evercore ISI also agree that the decade of lithium batteries is now here, and advises to buy stocks now.
But he says his new focus on commercial vehicles falls in line with Thailand’s policy to put 70,000 such vehicles on the road every year.
“If we successfully secure [the commercial electric vehicle] segment … then we create economies of scale for us to go into the other segments, such as passenger cars.”
The BOI has also approved 10 battery production projects with a total capacity of half a million units per year. 2 charging station production projects have also been approved that will make more than 4,400 outlets per year. Sonklin Ploymee, Executive Director of the BOI’s Industrial Linkage Development Division, says Thailand has no local content requirement for the auto industry, which makes supply chain management more convenient for manufacturers. She also reiterated that Thailand is Southeast Asia’s largest automotive production hub.
As EV adoption has been growing at a steady rate in Thailand, 2019 saw more than 30,000 new HEVs/PHEVs and more than 1,200 battery electric cars and motorcycles registered. Around 750 charging outlets were also setup in some 500 locations around the country, according to the Vice President of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand.
Bloomberg NEF’s Allen Abraham told a recent webinar that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the first decline of passenger EV sales, which has seen a 18% decrease in 2020 from the previous year. But, he says a quick recovery is expected with passenger EV sales expected to rise to a projected 5.4 million units in 2023. Abraham says the expected growth, especially in Europe and China, is due to new policies being created as well as the development of the lithium-ion battery.
SOURCE: BOI
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Myanmar military will not attend Asia-Europe Meeting, sources say
The latest on EV production in Thailand
Police capture man suspected of Khon Kaen gold store robbery
Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
Drug trafficking suspect’s escape foiled by pipe in the road
Sexy street vendor’s sales spike after busty shirt goes viral
Thailand News Today | Bars become covid hotspots, PM says he’s going nowhere | Nov 25
Pattaya mayor expresses frustration over no entertainment venues
Phuket daily Covid infections rise over 100 again, cluster reported on Bangla Road
MBC Club Ponzi scheme busted, 1,000 victims lost 1 billion baht
Pattaya Music Festival attendees urged to get tested for Covid after positive cases
Philippines prepares for reopening as quarantine lifted for 44 countries
Covid test required to enter CentralWorld’s Groove area in Bangkok
Miss Universe Thailand, Mrs. Doubtfire, Chai’s Job | Thaiger Bites | Ep.68
US Summit for Democracy excludes Thailand, includes Taiwan
Health Minister concerned that once bars reopen, they could be Covid “hotspots”
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
CCSA admits some hotels are scamming Thailand Pass travellers
Philippines waives quarantine for “Green List” countries
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
New Covid-19 treatment from AstraZeneca could make “significant difference”
Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Mass lay-offs at Thai AirAsia as aviation sector continues to struggle
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
Phuket to emphasise safety during Loy Krathong
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA admits some hotels are scamming Thailand Pass travellers
- Philippines3 days ago
Philippines waives quarantine for “Green List” countries
- Press Room2 days ago
Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
- Crime3 days ago
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
- Bangkok3 days ago
Minister confirms all train services at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station will end