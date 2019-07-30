State offices and public spaces need to provide better access for the vision impaired | The Thaiger

Bangkok
State offices and public spaces need to provide better access for the vision impaired
PHOTO: PPTV HD 36
Bangkok’s Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says he will coordinate with related agencies and public parks about making access for the disabled better around the city.
He made the announcement after meeting with a visually-impaired person complaining about her guide dog not being allowed into state offices and other public sites.
Sight impaired Kirin “Sai” Techawongtham, who created a Facebook page about herself and her 3 year old black Labrador, Luther, to raise public awareness about guide dogs, told the Governor it was difficult for visually-impaired people to access state offices because officials still did not understand the function of a guide dog and prohibited them from entering public offices.
Kirin, a new psychology graduate from Hendrix College in the US state of Arkansas.
“I understand that pets are prohibited from entering public offices in order to avoid disturbance, but a guide dog undergoes intensive training and does not cause any disturbance or property damage. So, I want to call on officials and agencies to open their hearts to guide dogs.”
She told the Governor that getting around roads and footpaths in Thailand is also difficult for the visually impaired because there are so many obstacles on the ground and overhead.
Kirin lost her sight at age 13 due to a brain tumour. She met Luther, her guide dog, two years ago at a New York-based non-profit organisation “Guiding Eyes for the Blind”.
Aswin said Thai law actually allows blind people to bring their guide dogs to public places, adding that apart from coordinating with related agencies about allowing guide dogs into public spaces, he will also have the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration urgently start promoting guide-dog training.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
The number of Japanese expats in Thailand dropped to lower than 20% of the total expats in Thailand for the first time, dropping to 34,133 as of April 2019, a 4% decline year on year, according to CBRE.
CBRE are reporting a change in demand and an impact on the rental apartment sector in Bangkok, despite a healthy performance. Typically, they report, when expats move with their family members to work in Thailand, the companies will cover accommodation for the whole family, the children’s tuition fees and sometimes allowance for the housewives.
This year, CBRE report seeing more expats moving here individually rather than the whole family as companies look to lower their operating expenses.
Now, many apartments are fully occupied for their one-bedroom units and the demand is still increasing,” according to Theerathorn Prapunpong, Director of Advisory and Transaction Services – Residential Leasing, CBRE Thailand.
Another constraint on the rental apartment market is the accommodation allowance from corporates which has not increased in many years. This is putting pressure on landlords as they could not ask for higher monthly rental as that will risk giving away their tenants to landlords of other properties.
But the decrease in the number of Japanese expats is being compensated by the rise in the second biggest feeder market, the Chinese expats.
However, CBRE believes that this increase will not become a new wave of demand for Bangkok rental apartments as Chinese expats prefer to rent condominium units in the Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan areas where the costs are lower and the Chinese community is more prominent.
With increasing competition from condominium units for rent in the market, budget control for expats’ accommodation and the new land and building tax, the biggest hit will be felt by landlords of older apartment buildings who will be forced to up their game to compete in the market.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Associate Director at Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand
SOURCE: CBRE
Bangkok
Grand Palace motorbike racers being sought by police
SCREENSHOT: Nation TV
If there’s one location in Bangkok you just DON’T organise an illegal motorbike race…
Bangkok police are looking for the teenage motorcyclists who organised a race outside the Grand Palace on Saturday night.
The racing had wrapped by the time police arrived, but surveillance cameras and videos posted on social media have provided enough clues for police to find who was involved.
Clips obtained by Nation TV were apparently taken by a bystander using a phone camera and may have been shared by one of the race organisers.
A police spokesman said officers from Chana Songkhram station were gathering video from surveillance cameras.
A senior policeman said this was the first time there had been motorcycle racing anywhere in the vicinity of the palace.
Pol Maj General Senit Samranruamkij said two teenagers seen in a video clip watching the race had been identified and already given a lecture. Two riders seen racing in the clip will be charged with reckless endangerment and street racing, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
11 Bangkok students arrested over fatal knife attack
11 students have been arrested after Saturday’s fatal stabbing of a 21 year old student from the College of Industrial Technology at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok. Four teenage girls are being held as witnesses during the investigation.
The 11 male students are to be charged with murder and assault. The four girls, ages 16 and 17, are friends with those arrested, and are student at another technological college.
The victim, Witcha Noo-udom, was walking with two friends from a restaurant in Soi Wong Sawang 11 in Bang Sue district towards their apartment just after midnight on Saturday when 11 young men on seven motorcycles attacked them, most using their helmets as weapons.
Witcha was fatally stabbed in the neck. His friends were injured. A 16 year old is alleged to have stabbed Witcha, at which point the assailants quickly fled the scene. Police report that the teen with the knife told police he disposed of it at a road island near Big C Wong Sawang.
At this stage police speculate that the attackers had been drinking together elsewhere in the soi and exchanged abusive words with a group of teenage pedestrians, according to The Nation. They saw Witcha and his friends emerged from the restaurant and mistakenly believed they were scolding them, leading to the attack.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Four teenagers arrested for attacking police
State offices and public spaces need to provide better access for the vision impaired
Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai
Lower demand but Thailand is still China’s favourite international property market
Leonardo DiCaprio praises Thailand for efforts to increase the population of wild tigers
Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
Myanmar Jade mine landslide kills at least 19
Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves
Policeman recovering after parachute jump lands him in overhead electrical wires
Young Thai caught between a rock and a hard place in Satun
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
Thai Navy pushing Cabinet for a second Chinese submarine
Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima
Grand Palace motorbike racers being sought by police
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
- Expats2 days ago
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
- Thailand1 day ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
- Opinion3 days ago
Thai visitors leaking to Vietnam – a personal view
- Bangkok3 days ago
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok