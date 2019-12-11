Ride-hailing service Grab to be legalised in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Ride-hailing service Grab to be legalised in Thailand
PHOTO: Investvine
Grab Car and Grab Bike, the ride and taxi hailing apps, are likely to become legal in Thailand after the head of the Land Transport Department said public consultation was mostly positive. The DLT received around 1000 supportive comments and observations in a consultation, according to Thai news agency Sanook.
The department will submit its findings to the Transport Ministry and is preparing to make the necessary changes to accommodate Grab, subject to approval. The move has been on the books over the past six months.
Grab and other such services are technically still illegal in Thailand but have become popular anyway with customers voting with their phone apps and using the newer, more nimble and reliable, services. But it hasn’t all been plain sailing with traditional taxi services and ‘win’ motorcycle taxis fighting back, verbally and physically. There have been multiple brawls and disputes, some deadly.
The service has had other problems, as local drivers have gone on strike several times, demanding better wages and benefits with the global ride-hailing companies.
Several groups representing traditional motorbike taxi drivers and car taxis are protesting any change to the law, insisting that the service should remain illegal.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
Army chief slams reports Thanathorn avoided conscription as “fake news”
PHOTO: Thai Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong – Eleven Media Group
In rare support for the man who has been campaigning against the Thai Army’s grip on the Nation’s affairs, the Thai Army Commander-in-Chief has come out in defence of Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, following false allegations that he used a fake document to avoid military conscription.
Thai PBS World reports that General Apirat Kongsompong confirms Thanathorn did in fact go through the conscription process, but in the end was not called up as the quota of volunteers had been filled.
Thanathorn and the Army Chief have traded online barbs, through the media, about their polar opposite approaches to the Army, its politics and conscription in the Kingdom.
He’s speaking out amid rumours on social media that Thanathorn used a forged Sor Dor 9 document to get out of conscription. A Sor Dor 9 is a Thai military document issued to males aged 17-19. The Army chief says the online claims are untrue and asks the media and netizens to be careful about spreading fake news.
Meanwhile, in a response posted on Facebook, Thanathorn says he went to the Prawet district office as part of the conscription process but was not enlisted due to there being sufficient volunteer numbers. He was issued a Sor Dog 43 document, which confirms he was listed as an army reservist.
But Thanathorn didn’t leave the matter there and took the opportunity to accuse some senior army officials of using conscription to their advantage, saying this would explain their unwillingness to get rid of the system. Read an earlier story about the abolition of conscription in Thailand HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit – Thai PBS World
Thailand
Thai massage could get UNESCO heritage status
PHOTO: The Culture Trip
The body-bending, bone-crunching, sharp-elbows and karate-chopping of Thai massage could soon be added to UNESCO’s prestigious heritage list. If you’ve ever walked a street in the kingdom, you’ll have been greeted with invitations for “massaaaaarge!”
From upscale Bangkok spas to streetside shophouses in Pattaya and Koh Samui, “nuad Thai,” or Thai massage, is everywhere. An hour of the back-cracking specialty can cost as little as US$5 or a whole lot more at the specialist spas hosted by many of the country’s high-end hotels.
Now, it may soon be added to UNESCO’s list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage” when the organisation meets in Bogota later this week.
40 year old Krairath Chantrasri, who teaches massage at the Reclining Buddha School in the famed Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, helps thousands of Thai and foreign students who flock to the centre every year.
“I’m a continuation of our collective knowledge.”
Thai massage or “Thai yoga massage” is a traditional healing system combining acupressure, Indian Ayurvedic principles, and assisted yoga postures. The idea of Shen-lines alias energy-lines was first used is “Thaiyoga Massage”. These are similar to nadis as per the phylosophy of yoga by Gorakhnath. – Wikipedia
At Wat Pho and across the country, trainees learn a catalogue of moves targeting acupuncture, nerve and muscle points with thumbs, elbows, knees and feet, combined with deep stretches and contortions.
Like ‘kung fu’ in China, doctors and monks are said to have brought these methods 2,500 years ago from India to Thailand, passing secrets down from master to disciple in temples, and later within families.
Thai massage really took off in 1962, thanks to the creation of the famous Wat Pho school, which has trained more than 200,000 massage therapists, who now practice in 145 countries.
The school’s director Preeda Tangtrongchitr says… “For many people who are disabled or in debt, this job is an opportunity because it requires no material, only their hands and knowledge.”
Therapists at a high-end spa can charge around US$100 an hour in Thailand these days, but two or three times more in London, New York or Hong Kong, where Thai massage is booming.
SOURCE: The ASEAN Post
Business
Tesco to sell assets in Thailand and Malaysia
Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, has announced it may sell off its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia. A statement says that “following inbound interest, it has commenced a review of the strategic options for its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including an evaluation of a possible sale of these businesses.”
In other words, they want to sell.
“The evaluation of strategic options is at an early stage, no decisions concerning the future of Tesco Thailand or Malaysia have been taken, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be concluded.”
In other words, they’re arguing over the price.
Dow Jones reported that the deal could be worth as much as nine billion dollars (273 billion baht). Tesco declined to comment on the valuation.
Tesco, branded as Tesco Lotus in Thailand, launched in 1998 and has 1,967 stores. The Malaysian business started in 2002 and has 74 stores.
The Thai business alone could be valued at nearly $7 billion (212 billion baht) because it includes real estate assets, according to Dow Jones. In the first half of fiscal year 2020, Tesco’s entire Asia business produced 2.6 billion pounds (103 billion baht) in revenue, or about 8% of total sales.
Tesco has already cut thousands of job and pulled back from some international markets, including Japan, the US and China. The new CEO will face a growing UK retail crisis made worse by Brexit, the shift to online shopping and competition from discount .
If Tesco leaves Thailand and Malaysia, its only overseas operations, will be Ireland and its loss-making central European division with stores in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
