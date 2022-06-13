Transport
Pattaya locals question new zig-zag lines on roads
New zig-zag lines painted on roads in Pattaya have left locals scratching their heads. So much so that a man posted pictures on social media last week questioning what they were. The man had never come across any zig-zag lines when he was learning to drive.
The local man from Pattaya posted pictures of the zig-zag lines in a Facebook group named พัทยาทอร์ค or Pattaya Talk, and asked what they were for. Several netizens replied saying the lines are there to help warn drivers to reduce their speed when approaching a pedestrian crossing. Others added funny comments saying the lines were in place to order motorists to drive in a zig-zag way. Some others commented saying the lines would only result in making drivers feel dizzy.
According to local media, the zig-zag lines cover about 15-20 metres on Chaiyaphruek Road in the Bang Lamung District of Chon Buri.
The Policy and Plan Analyst from the Traffic and Transport Department of Pattaya City Technician Office, Pitsinee Kuleksoracha, cleared up all the ambiguity, saying the zig-zags are indeed in place to inform drivers to reduce their speed.
The painted zig-zags are raised slightly so drivers will feel it when they drive over the markings, which also acts as a signal for drivers to slow down before reaching any pedestrian crossings. The official says the lines would help reduce traffic accidents.
Pitsinee added the zig-zag lines are known in the international driving community and can be found in the UK, Australia, and Hong Kong. Thailand has used the zig-zag lines on Bangkok’s roads since 2015, and the authorities have found that it effectively reduces traffic accidents. She says that Pattaya started using the lines because Pattaya and Chon Buri were included in the Eastern Economic Corridor project. The project aims to develop the economy, tourism, infrastructures, education, technology, etc., to draw more investors. The other 2 provinces in the project were Rayong and Chachoengsao.
Pitsinee added that more zig-zag lines would be painted on Chon Buri and Pattaya roads in the future.
The man who posted the zig-zag lines on social media was correct in saying the zig-zag lines aren’t included in Thai driving license training and they do not appear in any Thai driving manuals. That is why so many people are unfamiliar with the lines.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand warms to drop temperature checks
Fire jellyfish warning in Krabi, southern Thailand
Pattaya locals question new zig-zag lines on roads
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Thailand News Today | How Thailand plans to transition to endemic phase
Thailand’s tsunami warning system still works, says Disaster Department
Broadcasting industry request no-mask rule during shoots
Man changes surname to “Ganjaram” to celebrate cannabis decriminalisation
China opens naval base in Cambodia, officials go swimming together to celebrate
Chaokoh deny any monkey business amid PETA investigation
Malaysians flood back to Phuket
Minimum Thai wage up to 650 baht for 16 careers
Elderly Thai couple marry after knowing each other for 10 days
1.4 million travellers have come to Thailand since January
Top 5 luxury homes in Phuket you don’t want to miss in 2022!
Thai couple murdered in Taiwan by a Thai man
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
China-Laos-Thailand railway already ‘exceeded expectations’
More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow
BREAKING NEWS: Former police chief ‘Joe Ferrari’ sentenced to life in prison
Joe Ferrari: From high profile police chief and luxury vehicle collector to a life in prison
Pink pineapple is illegal in Thailand, smugglers face jail time
On, off, on, off: PM Prayut rips off face mask mid-speech in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cannabis4 days ago
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
- Best of10 hours ago
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
- Tourism3 days ago
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
- Education16 hours ago
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
- Bangkok3 days ago
Cop gets 50 years for taking bribes from Thai massage parlour
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Soldier murders teacher, dumps her body in pond in central Thailand
- Road deaths13 hours ago
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
- Crime2 days ago
Chinese-British national charged with trafficking illegal drugs
Recent comments: