Pattaya locals question new zig-zag lines on roads

New zig-zag lines painted on roads in Pattaya have left locals scratching their heads. So much so that a man posted pictures on social media last week questioning what they were. The man had never come across any zig-zag lines when he was learning to drive.

The local man from Pattaya posted pictures of the zig-zag lines in a Facebook group named พัทยาทอร์ค or Pattaya Talk, and asked what they were for. Several netizens replied saying the lines are there to help warn drivers to reduce their speed when approaching a pedestrian crossing. Others added funny comments saying the lines were in place to order motorists to drive in a zig-zag way. Some others commented saying the lines would only result in making drivers feel dizzy.

According to local media, the zig-zag lines cover about 15-20 metres on Chaiyaphruek Road in the Bang Lamung District of Chon Buri.

The Policy and Plan Analyst from the Traffic and Transport Department of Pattaya City Technician Office, Pitsinee Kuleksoracha, cleared up all the ambiguity, saying the zig-zags are indeed in place to inform drivers to reduce their speed.

The painted zig-zags are raised slightly so drivers will feel it when they drive over the markings, which also acts as a signal for drivers to slow down before reaching any pedestrian crossings. The official says the lines would help reduce traffic accidents.

Pitsinee added the zig-zag lines are known in the international driving community and can be found in the UK, Australia, and Hong Kong. Thailand has used the zig-zag lines on Bangkok’s roads since 2015, and the authorities have found that it effectively reduces traffic accidents. She says that Pattaya started using the lines because Pattaya and Chon Buri were included in the Eastern Economic Corridor project. The project aims to develop the economy, tourism, infrastructures, education, technology, etc., to draw more investors. The other 2 provinces in the project were Rayong and Chachoengsao.

Pitsinee added that more zig-zag lines would be painted on Chon Buri and Pattaya roads in the future.

The man who posted the zig-zag lines on social media was correct in saying the zig-zag lines aren’t included in Thai driving license training and they do not appear in any Thai driving manuals. That is why so many people are unfamiliar with the lines.

