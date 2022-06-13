Fire jellyfish warning in Krabi, southern Thailand

Red flags were raised to warn tourists not to swim on one beach in Krabi, southern Thailand, after large numbers of “fire jellyfish” washed up on the shore yesterday.

Morbakka fenneri, known as the “fire jellyfish,” doesn’t get its name from its pinkish-red colour but from its potent sting.

Thousands of small but venomous fire jellyfish washed up on Hong Island in Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani National Park yesterday. A change in the direction of the wind is expected to have swept the jellyfish to the island.

The head of the national park Weerasak Sisatchang said fire jellyfish are very venomous, and getting stung by one causes severe burning pain, or even death in cases which produce a severe allergic reaction.

If you get stung by a fire jellyfish, the best thing to do is immediately pour vinegar onto the affected area. Read our article on preventing and treating box jellyfish stings here.

National park rangers expect the exodus of fire jellyfish to vacate in 1 – 2 days. Then, tourists on Hong Island will be allowed to swim again.

SOURCE: KhaoSod