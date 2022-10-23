Connect with us

Transport

Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into bus

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Baht bus damaged by exploding manhole cover in a freak accident. (via Pattaya News)

Authorities are investigating the cause behind a freak accident in Pattaya that shot a manhole cover into the air and damaged a bus. The exploding manhole cover was captured on film yesterday as it popped several metres in the air and crashed down on a local baht bus.

The driver of the bus was understandably shaken up by the incident but no injuries were reported.

The manhole cover suddenly exploded around 2pm yesterday for unknown reasons and was launched approximately 5 metres in the air. The incident took place near the Shell petrol station on Sukhumvit Road near Moo 6 in Pattaya. The cover smashed the passing bus, causing damage.

The 55 year old driver was in shock after the manhole cover hit the bus, but was thankful that there were no injuries. The damage will be paid for by government agencies.

The cause of the freak accident has not been explained yet, but the driver reported seeing white smoke coming from the open manhole after the explosion. He also told Pattaya News that he smelled gas near the manhole.

An investigation into the explosion and what led up to it is ongoing.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-23 12:39
There is a possibility of H2S Gas explosion as it is the sewage drainage line
palooka
2022-10-23 17:33
??? near a gas station ???? TIT

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok2 hours ago

Local artists revive Bangkok’s historical waterside
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA
Tourism3 hours ago

‘A Million Thanks to the Malaysians’ – for tolerating Thai trains
Hot News3 hours ago

Thai car racing gangs of five or more warned of jail time if caught
Hot News4 hours ago

China’s former leader Hu Jintao leaves congress due to illness
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Tono raises 40 million baht in charity swim across Mekong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News4 hours ago

Xi Jinping sets record-breaking precedent with third term reappointment as general secretary
Hot News5 hours ago

Southern Thais prefer PM Prayut over other candidates in recent poll
Health5 hours ago

England set to defeat HIV virus
Hot News5 hours ago

Richard Branson invited to Singapore debate after criticising country’s death penalty
Crime5 hours ago

Grand scam – Beware of fake banknotes circulating in Udon Thani
News6 hours ago

Now he has wings – Red Bull boss Mateschitz passes after long illness
Transport6 hours ago

Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into bus
Thailand7 hours ago

Thai people – 13 types of smiles of Thai people
Bangkok7 hours ago

Man overpays taxi 253,000 baht, driver returns it
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending