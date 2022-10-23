Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into bus

Authorities are investigating the cause behind a freak accident in Pattaya that shot a manhole cover into the air and damaged a bus. The exploding manhole cover was captured on film yesterday as it popped several metres in the air and crashed down on a local baht bus.

The driver of the bus was understandably shaken up by the incident but no injuries were reported.

The manhole cover suddenly exploded around 2pm yesterday for unknown reasons and was launched approximately 5 metres in the air. The incident took place near the Shell petrol station on Sukhumvit Road near Moo 6 in Pattaya. The cover smashed the passing bus, causing damage.

The 55 year old driver was in shock after the manhole cover hit the bus, but was thankful that there were no injuries. The damage will be paid for by government agencies.

The cause of the freak accident has not been explained yet, but the driver reported seeing white smoke coming from the open manhole after the explosion. He also told Pattaya News that he smelled gas near the manhole.

An investigation into the explosion and what led up to it is ongoing.